'Fire Country' Could Be Getting a Sheriff-Centric Spinoff

More Fire Country could be on the way. It was announced over the summer that the sophomore firefighter drama was already looking at the potential of a spinoff or two. Just last month, it was revealed that the series was casting a female sheriff for the upcoming second season, with the potential of the character either becoming a series regular or possibly branching off into her own spinoff.

While that possibility might be the case, according to TVLine, nothing is concrete or confirmed about the possible spinoff. It would all have to depend on how viewers receive her when she makes her first appearance, as well as any rise in ratings. As of now, the female sheriff is a "guest-starring" role that would just be like any other one-off character or a small arc. That's not to say that it won't happen, but again, the fans will be the ones to decide whether it is worth it or not.

The fact that just one season in, CBS is already considering the spinoff potential for Fire Country is pretty impressive. As of now, no details have been released on the sheriff character or the episode in question. More details will likely be released in the coming weeks, but the prospect of another Fire Country series is definitely exciting, whether or not it happens.

Meanwhile, aside from the new female sheriff, there is a lot to look forward to in Fire Country Season 2. Following the events of the Season 1 finale, Bode is back in prison, and from the looks of the Season 2 trailer, he has no plans to try to get out any time soon. His being in prison and no longer at Three Rock will definitely have an impact on his friends and family, most notably his parents and Gabriela. Perhaps that could be where the female sheriff comes in, but the possibilities are endless.

Don't miss the Season 2 premiere of Fire Country on Friday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. Hopefully a spinoff happens that will further expand the story and perhaps follow in NCIS and FBI's footsteps. Fans will just have to make sure they are tuning in every week in order for that to happen. While the sheriff spinoff is definitely not a guarantee, there is always the possibility for more, no matter in what capacity.