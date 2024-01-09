'Fire Country' Season 2 Trailer Revealed

Things are heating up on Season 2 of Fire Country. The Max Thieriot-led firefighter drama will soon be back following its successful debut last year, and it's going to be as intense as ever. It will follow the aftermath of the Season 1 finale after Bode takes the fall for drugs and goes back to prison instead of being granted parole. A new trailer previews just what the inmate will be getting himself into.

Twitter user Learnthingss shared the Season 2 promo, and from the looks of it, Bode is settling into prison life. He tells whoever that he is "right where I belong now," and it doesn't look like he regrets doing what he did. With Bode having clearly changed, it should be interesting to see how that will affect his family and friends, most importantly his parents and Gabriela. Vince, meanwhile, is afraid he is going to lose his son, as he was so close to finally getting him back.

While Bode may be living it up in prison, he may have other plans in mind, which could account for his change in personality. He tells someone on the phone that he doesn't have much time, but of course, the audience is left wondering who he was talking to and what exactly he was talking about. Luckily, it won't be long until fans find out, as Fire Country will be premiering its second season on Friday, Feb. 16. It's still over a month away, and they have been waiting since May when the first season ended. However, knowing that it isn't much longer and that the trailer is here is better than nothing.

In the premiere episode, "Something's Coming," Bode acclimates to prison when he receives some shocking news. Meanwhile, Station 42 responds to a massive earthquake that will rock Edgewater. It's going to be an intense season opener that will surely have an effect on the rest of the season, and it's going to be both exciting and scary to see what happens.

The Season 2 premiere of Fire Country airs on Friday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS' 2024 spring schedule. The first season of the firefighter drama is streaming now on Paramount+, and it would be a great time to rewatch before the new episodes are here so you are all caught up.