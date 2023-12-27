'Fire Country' Cast Sees Interesting Shakeup for Season 2

Fire Country's cast is expanding for the upcoming second season. Deadline reports that Tye White and Jason O'Mara have landed key recurring roles on the hit CBS firefighter drama. White will portray MMA fighter, family man, and prison inmate Cole. As Bode's cellmate, he is trying to better himself after making past mistakes and having learned from them. Meanwhile, O'Mara will portray Sharon's former colleague, Liam, a "hunky firefighter with a relaxed confidence." Liam runs into Sharon and Vince and is pretty happy about it.

Considering the events of the Season 1 finale with Max Thieriot's Bode taking the fall for the drugs would see him going back to prison, it was only just a matter of time before we got some information about it. It sounds like Bode and Cole could be just what the two of them, as they are both striving to better themselves. As of now, it isn't known how many episodes White will be in, but it really could depend on how long the writers will make Bode be in prison. He could still be on after Bode gets out, or vice versa, but it should definitely be interesting to see what happens.

As for Liam, he could make things complicated for Sharon and Vince. There isn't any information on how close Liam and Sharon were while they previously worked together and how long ago it was. Sharon and Vince had a somewhat rocky relationship during the first season, and Sharon's kidney disease didn't make things easier. Now, with Bode back in prison, their relationship will likely get tense once again. Add Liam into the mix, and it should make for one entertaining storyline.

Tye White most recently starred in NBC's now-canceled comedy American Auto as Jack Fordham. He can also be seen in Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy, NCIS: Los Angeles, Chicago Fire, American Crime Story, Pretty Little Liars, and CBS' short-lived Red Band Society. He also provides the voice for Junior in the video games NBA 2K21, NBA 2K22, and NBA 2K23. As for Jason O'Mara, the actor was most notably on the Peacock series Smother as Paul Madigan earlier this year. He can also be seen in Your Lucky Day, The Midnight Club, Truth Be Told, The Man in the High Castle, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Sons of Liberty, and The Good Wife. He also provides the voice of Batman in multiple films such as Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, Batman: Hush, The Death and Return of Superman, Justice League vs. Teen Titans, and more.

Fans will soon be finding out what Cole and Liam are really all about. Season 2 of Fire Country will be premiering on Friday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. Catch up on the first season now on Paramount+ because the second season will be here before you know it.