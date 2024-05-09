'Fire Country': Bode Questions Vince's Behavior in Exclusive Sneak Peek

This week's Fire Country is taking things to the deadly and out-of-control Lazarus Fire, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek. In the episode "No Future, No Consequences," airing on Friday, May 10, "Station 42 and Three Rock battle a dangerous fire where our heroes struggle with difficult decisions." Last week's episode saw Three Rock heading towards the fire and preparing to leave home for who knows how long, and now that they're in the middle of it, there's no telling what will happen.

In the sneak peek above, the two crews wander through the woods together with Bode and Vince taking the time to talk to each other about what's been going on. While Bode tries to get his dad to open up about what's been bothering him, Vince plays on the fact that he lost a lot of time with him, and the two of them should have been fighting fires for years. Vince nearly lets slip his medical condition after telling Bode that there's no guarantee he'll be there in a year. Again, he plays it off like it's something else, noting that with the fire, tomorrow is not promised.

Ever since Vince was electrocuted in Season 2, Episode 7, "A Hail Mary," he has not been doing well. He's been suffering from prolonged tremors and an increased heart rate. Gabriela was really the only one who knew and promised to keep his secret as long as he took care of himself. It's hard to tell how that storyline will go and if he will ever tell Bode and Sharon what's going on with him, but hopefully, it's sooner rather than later.

Considering that Fire Country is unpredictable, especially following Cara's shocking death earlier this season, there's no telling how the episode will go down. The fact that this is also the penultimate episode of Season 2 means that there's a good chance there will be either a cliffhanger or some type of lead-in for next week's finale. This fire sounds like a beast, and with the crews away for an undisclosed amount of time, anything can happen, and it might not be good.

Fans will just have to tune into the new episode of Fire Country airing tomorrow, May 10 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS to see what happens and if Vince ever tells Bode the truth. The Season 2 finale airs on May 17, with Season 3 premiering later this year on CBS' 2024 fall schedule.