'Fire Country': Bode, Eve, and Cole Pull Civilians Out of a Chemical Plant Fire (Exclusive Clip)

After a brief hiatus, Fire Country is back this Friday, and the crews are going to be putting in a lot of work. In Season 2, Episode 4, "Too Many Unknowns," the Station 42 and Third Rock crews respond to a chemical plant after a dangerous toxic spill goes up in flames. In an exclusive clip for PopCulture.com, the Third Rock crew has their hands full.

In the midst of doing sweeps of the plant for civilians, Bode comes across several people in an office and begins to pull them out, not wanting to wait for the rescue crews. Eve and Cole find him and despite the rules of not touching civilians, Eve orders Cole to help since he is not an inmate, he's a firefighter. While the trio manages to pull everyone out, Bode, being Bode, goes back in to do one final sweep against Eve's pleas.

While it is always selfless of Bode to go back into danger and defy orders or care about others, a lot of times, it doesn't end well. And this is going off of the Season 1 finale. With the fire getting worse, there is no telling what will happen when Bode goes back into the plant and even deeper. There's a good chance that there's no one else left, and he will find himself trapped. However, it is possible that there is at least one more person left behind, and Bode will once again be dubbed the hero, if he doesn't get killed, that is. At the same time, he will more than likely get a talking to, whether from Eve, Manny, or even his father.

Meanwhile, this will be the first episode to air after it was announced that Fire Country has been renewed for a third season. It's not so surprising, considering the series has been doing very well on Friday nights, once again partnered with S.W.A.T. and Blue Bloods, both of which are in their final seasons. With only about 10-13 episodes this season, it's going to be nice being able to look forward to many more episodes and much more action.

Watch the exclusive clip from this week's episode of Fire Country above, which airs on Friday, March 15 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. All episodes are currently streaming on Paramount+ to watch in the meantime.