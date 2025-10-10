‘FBI,’ ‘The Neighborhood’ and ‘Watson’ All Returning With New Seasons on the Same Night

New seasons of FBI, The Neighborhood, and Watson are right around the corner.

All three shows will be back on CBS on Monday night.

The eighth and final season of The Neighborhood will be kicking off the night at 8 p.m. ET with “Welcome to the New Normals.” In the episode, “The Johnsons and Butlers face big changes and unexpected challenges as Tina discovers a new passion, Malcolm navigates work and family boundaries, and Courtney takes a major step with Marty. Meanwhile, Dave’s tech experiment backfires and Gemma’s parenting plan goes awry.”

Pictured: Cedric The Entertainer as Calvin, Tichina Arnold as Tina and Sheaun McKinney as Malcolm. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS

It was announced earlier this year that the sitcom would be ending after its upcoming eighth season, but the show is going out with a bang. Tracy Morgan is set to guest star as Crutch, the cousin of Cedric the Entertainer’s Calvin. The SNL alum is starring as the character in his own spinoff, premiering on Monday, Nov. 3, the same day his The Neighborhood episode airs.

The Neighborhood will be followed by new workplace comedy DMV, and then FBI makes its Monday debut at 9 p.m. ET. The Season 8 premiere, “Takeover,” will resolve the Season 7 cliffhanger, in which Isobel collapsed in the final seconds and didn’t have a pulse.

In the episode, “After a federal judge disappears, a routine investigation takes a dark turn as the team uncovers that the judge had been searching for his missing son on a secluded island on the city’s edge, where authority has crumbled. Meanwhile, reality weighs heavy on Jubal as he takes on a new leadership role.”

Pictured (L-R): Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell and Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan. Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS

Star Missy Peregrym told PopCulture.com, “We don’t know if Isobel’s gonna make it. We don’t know if we can trust the people who are in the office because of Forefront. And Jubal’s now having to step up and take Isobel’s position while we figure out what’s going on with her. So that’s a cool thing for him to have to navigate at the last second, as well as dealing with the emotions. We have a really great turn at the end of the first episode.”

Season 2 of Watson will be rounding out the night, also a change from last season as it replaced new FBI offshoot CIA, which is being held for midseason. In the premiere episode, “A Son in the Oven,” airing at 10 p.m. ET, “Watson and the fellows spring back into action when Mary’s mother accidentally poisons herself while suffering from a rare form of dementia that is progressing with impossible speed. Meanwhile, Sherlock Holmes resurfaces after being presumed dead.”

Pictured (L-R): Juanita Jennings as Elizabeth Morstan and Rochelle Aytes as Dr. Mary Morstan Photo: Colin Bentley/CBS

Star Rochelle Aytes told PopCulture.com that it’s “very exciting” that her character, Dr. Mary Morstan, is in the episode a lot. “But what I can tease is that you will need your tissues because it’s gonna be a tearjerker,” she said. “It’s very emotional. Mary’s mother is sick, and she is desperate for answers. She will do anything she can to save her mother’s life. And, of course, she leans on Watson. And he does everything he can to try and figure out what’s wrong with her. There’s some surprises coming towards the end of the episode. So there’s just gonna be a lot of surprises, and it’s an emotional roller coaster for sure.”

Don’t miss the season premieres of The Neighborhood, FBI, and Watson on Monday on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.