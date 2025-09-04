‘FBI’ Teases Isobel’s Fate in Season 8 Premiere Following Cliffhanger

FBI’s eighth season is right around the corner, and that means answers about Isobel.

The Season 7 finale of the CBS procedural ended on a surprising cliffhanger that saw Alana De La Garza’s Special Agent in Charge collapsing in the episode’s final seconds.

Her collapse came after she was caught up in an explosion, one of several that happened at 26 Fed due to planted bombs on FBI-issued cell phones. She seemed to be fine, which is why the end of the finale was so shocking. The episode left on Isobel not having a pulse, and as of now, her fate is still up in the air. However, CBS has released the synopsis for the Season 8 premiere, and while it didn’t reveal much, it does tease the aftermath.

Pictured: Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine. Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS

In “Takeover,” airing on Monday, Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. ET, “After a federal judge disappears, a routine investigation takes a dark turn as the team uncovers that the judge had been searching for his missing son on a secluded island on the city’s edge, where authority has crumbled. Meanwhile, reality weighs heavy on Jubal as he takes on a new leadership role.”

Even though Isobel is not mentioned, it can be assumed that Jubal taking on a new leadership role has something to do with what happened. Whether that’s her death or her being on medical leave for who knows how long, the impact of the cliffhanger will weigh heavily on the team in Season 8, especially Jubal. What this means in terms of Isobel is unclear, but it seems that whatever the aftermath is, it won’t go away so easily.

Pictured (L-R): Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell and Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan. Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS

As of now, De La Garza has not officially exited the cast, so it’s possible Isobel may not be killed off. Returning cast members also include Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, and John Boyd. Law & Order: SVU star Juliana Aidén Martinez has been cast in an undisclosed role, but she’s reportedly going to be Scola’s new partner after Emily Alabi departed.

Considering FBI has gone through a handful of casting changes in the last year, adding on a big one would be a surprising choice. There’s no telling how Season 8 will kick off and what Isobel’s fate will be, but the wait isn’t too long. FBI returns on Monday, Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.