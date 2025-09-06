‘The Neighborhood’ Spinoff Starring Tracy Morgan Gets Premiere Date at Paramount+

As The Neighborhood prepares to enter its final season, the new spinoff is just getting started.

Paramount+ has announced that all eight episodes of the Tracy Morgan-led series Crutch will premiere on Monday, Nov. 3.

Set in the world of The Neighborhood, Crutch centers on Morgan’s titular character, Francois “Frank” Crutchfield, who goes by “Crutch,” a brash, yet beloved Harlem shop owner whose world is turned upside down when his highbrow son and free-spirited daughter move back into the family home.” Along with Morgan, Crutch stars Jermaine Fowler, Kecia Lewis, Adrianna Mitchell, Adrian Martinez, Braxton Paul, and Finn Maloney.

“I’m excited to be expanding our The Neighborhood universe by producing a show with the legendary comedian Tracy Morgan,” said The Neighborhood star Cedric The Entertainer when Paramount+ ordered Crutch to series in May 2024. “This new character is the close cousin to my character Calvin Butler, and you will enjoy some of their many similarities. Morgan plays Crutch, a ‘say-it-like-it-is’ widowed father who is challenged when his two adult children and a couple of grandchildren need to move back home, and let’s say there will be several comedic complications.”

“Crutch will be navigating the ups and downs of having his kids and grandkids back under one roof, and you know if I am doing this, there will be plenty of laughs along the way,” added Morgan. “I am so happy to be able to do this with my brother Cedric The Entertainer, Owen Smith, and the rest of the amazing crew we have put together. Get ready for your new favorite show!”

Additionally, the same day that Crutch premieres, Morgan will be guest starring on that night’s new episode of The Neighborhood. Whether more crossovers are planned ahead of The Neighborhood’s series finale next year is unknown, but it wouldn’t be surprising if this wasn’t the only time it happens.

From Cedric the Entertainer and his production company, A Bird and a Bear Entertainment, Crutch is executive produced by Cedric the Entertainer and Eric C. Phone. Creator Owen Smith serves as EP and showrunner. Aaron Kaplan for Kapital Entertainment, Wendi Trilling for TrillTV, and Mike Mariano also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by CBS Studios. All eight episodes of Crutch premiere on Monday, Nov. 3 on Paramount+. Morgan will guest star on a new episode of The Neighborhood at 8 p.m. ET that same day on CBS.