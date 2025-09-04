Tracy Morgan to Guest Star on Final Season of ‘The Neighborhood’

Tracy Morgan is coming to The Neighborhood.

The SNL alum will be guest starring in the upcoming final season of the CBS sitcom as his character Crutch, from the new Paramount+ spinoff.

Morgan and The Neighborhood star Cedric the Entertainer made the announcement on Thursday in a fun FaceTime video shared to The Neighborhood’s social media pages. The special episode is airing on Monday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. ET, the same day that Morgan’s show, Crutch, premieres on Paramount+. The series centers on Morgan’s titular character, a brash, yet beloved Harlem shop owner whose world is turned upside down when his highbrow son and free-spirited daughter move back into the family home.

In “Welcome to Family Value,” Cedric the Entertainer’s Calvin reaches out to his cousin Crutch to get Malcolm (Sheaun McKinney) a sweet deal on a new floor. “However, Crutch insists on coming to LA to oversee the work himself, where he drives Tina (Tichina Arnold) crazy – and reveals an emotional vulnerability.”

It was first announced in May 2024 that Paramount+ had picked up a new spinoff starring Morgan as a new character, Francois “Frank” Crutchfield. The Neighborhood premiered on CBS in 2018 and remains a fan-favorite. Following news of Crutch’s pickup and The Neighborhood’s final season, Morgan’s appearance on The Neighborhood was basically set in stone, it was probably just a matter of when and how. Whether he’ll appear in more episodes or if Cedric the Entertainer will really appear on Crutch is hard to tell, but fans shouldn’t expect this to be the last on-screen interaction between Calvin and Crutch.

(Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for The Root)

Meanwhile, Crutch also stars Jermaine Fowler, Kecia Lewis, Adrianna Mitchell, Adrian Martinez, Braxton Paul, and Finn Maloney. From Cedric the Entertainer and his production company, A Bird and a Bear Entertainment, Crutch is executive produced by Cedric and Eric C. Rhone. Creator Owen Smith will serve as executive producer and showrunner. Aaron Kaplan for Kapital Entertainment, Wendi Trilling for TrillTV, Mike Mariano, and Tracy Morgan also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by CBS Studios.

Don’t miss Tracy Morgan’s appearance as Crutch on an upcoming episode of The Neighborhood on Monday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. All eight episodes of the new spinoff Crutch will premiere that same day on Paramount+.