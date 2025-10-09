‘Watson’ Star Rochelle Aytes Teases ‘Tearjerker’ Season 2 Premiere for Mary (Exclusive)

Watson’s sophomore season is almost here, and star Rochelle Aytes spoke to PopCulture.com about what’s coming up.

In “A Son in the Oven,” premiering on Monday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, “Watson and the fellows spring back into action when Mary’s mother accidentally poisons herself while suffering from a rare form of dementia that is progressing with impossible speed.”

True to the episode’s logline, Aytes shared that her character, Dr. Mary Morstan, is “in a whole lot of Episode 1.” She continued, “It’s very exciting. But what I can tease is that you will need your tissues because it’s gonna be a tearjerker. It’s very emotional. Mary’s mother is sick, and she is desperate for answers. She will do anything she can to save her mother’s life. And, of course, she leans on Watson. And he does everything he can to try and figure out what’s wrong with her. There’s some surprises coming towards the end of the episode. So there’s just gonna be a lot of surprises, and it’s an emotional roller coaster for sure.”

Photo: Colin Bentley/CBS

It can’t be easy working and having her mom as a patient, and Aytes said that Mary is “dealing with it the best that she possibly can, but it’s very hard. It’s not like Mary is just being Mary, the medical director of the hospital. Right? Where you sometimes have to detach from this emotion, but it’s too hard. It’s her mother. They have a very close relationship. And because of that, she will go to any lengths to save her life.”

Between Mary’s mom being in the hospital and the mysterious and surprising return of the thought-to-be-dead Sherlock Holmes, played by Robert Carlyle, fans are going to be in for a ride in the premiere. And what exactly those “lengths” Mary will be going to so she can save her mother should be interesting to see. Watson has proven to be unpredictable for its first season, and going into the second season, there is no telling what will happen.

Make sure to tune in to the Season 2 premiere of Watson, airing on Monday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, following the Season 8 premiere of FBI. The first season of the medical drama is streaming now on Paramount+, where new episodes of Season 2 will be available the day after they premiere.