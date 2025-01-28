‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Showrunner David Hudgins Teases ‘Action-Packed’ Winter Premiere (Exclusive)

FBI: Most Wanted returns for its winter premiere tonight, and showrunner David Hudgins told PopCulture.com via email what it will be all about. In the episode “Moving On, The Fugitive Task Force investigates a “series of deadly fires involving the descendants of those involved with causing the infamous 1985 MOVE bombing in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, Nina’s sister turns to her in a time of need.”

Hudgins says the winter premiere is “an action-packed episode inspired by a real case that explores themes of generational trauma and accountability. It felt like a good match for the Nina story.” The case in question, as mentioned in the official logline, is the 1985 MOVE bombing, which saw Philadelphia officials targeting The Movement, a Black liberation group. A helicopter dropped a bomb over a West Philadelphia home, killing 11 people, including five children. More than 60 houses in the predominately Black neighborhood were burned to ashes.

Pictured (L-R): Edwin Hodge as Special Agent Ray Cannon, Dylan McDermott as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott, Shantel VanSanten as Special Agent Nina Chase, Roxy Sternberg as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, and Keisha Castle-Hughes as Special Agent Hana Gibson. Photo: Mark Schafer/CBS

The reason behind including a connection to the bombing is actually quite simple, as Hudgins said, “Our writers are constantly diving into news articles, true crime cases, really whatever they can get their hands on when it comes to finding cases. I think [writer] D. Dona Le’s interest in this case came from the fact that most people have never even heard of it. When something that massive and horrible happens, you think it would be big news. And yet it isn’t. That’s a large part of the storyline as well. How does someone move on from something that destructive when most people don’t even know about it?”

The case won’t be all that FBI: Most Wanted will be focusing on for its winter premiere. The series will also be bringing back Nina’s sister, and the last time fans saw her, Nina had a fallout with their father. But, David Hudgins says, “Regardless of their differences, Tink trusts Nina. She’s strong and independent. When Tink is searching for stability in her own life, Nina feels like the right person to go to. Like a lot of relationships, it’s complicated. But ultimately, they love each other. Their differences make them valuable to each other.”

As with any episode of FBI Most Wanted, it’s going to be as intense as ever, as well as emotional. Fans won’t want to miss what happens in the winter premiere airing tonight at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.