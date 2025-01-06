FBI: Most Wanted is coming back in just a few weeks for its winter premiere, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive first look. The CBS drama had its fall finale on Dec. 17, and the series will be returning on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 10 p.m. ET with the episode “Moving On.” Per the logline, “The Fugitive Task Force investigates a series of deadly fires involving the descendants of those involved with causing the infamous 1985 MOVE bombing in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, Nina’s sister turns to her in a time of need.”

In exclusive photos, the team is hard at work in the field, with Ray, Barnes, and Remy taking cover. It seems like there will be a lot going on when the show returns, and it’s going to be an entertaining and interesting episode. As always, it’s hard to tell just what exactly will go on, but it’s nothing the team can’t handle, even if it does connect to a case from decades ago.

Pictured: Dylan McDermott as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott. Photo: Mark Schafer/CBS

Meanwhile, Nina’s sister returning could be either a good or bad thing. Fans last saw her when she visited with their father, who was still not happy with the way Nina chose to live her life in New York. It’s unknown what exactly will bring Nina’s sister back to the city, but it will be something to look forward to, as well as whether it will include in their father, who Nina would rather not talk to due to his differing opinions on her life.

FBI: Most Wanted won’t be the only show to return on Jan. 28. The series will be following the winter premieres of FBI and FBI: International, with the latter likely concluding the cliffhanger from the fall finale, which saw Vinessa Vidotto’s Cameron Vo in critical condition after getting shot. FBI will also be returning at a pretty tense time after Zeeko Zaki’s OA had to shoot and kill his army buddy Clay, who had betrayed him as a CI.

All three FBIs will be having some intense winter premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 28 and fans will be able to watch FBI: Most Wanted at 10 p.m. ET and see how it all turns out with both the fires and Nina’s sister coming to town because you won’t want to miss it. In the meantime, the first eight episodes of Season 6 are streaming on Paramount+.