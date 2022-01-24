‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Star Leaving Series After 3 Seasons

FBI: Most Wanted star Julian McMahon is leaving the show after almost three seasons. Instead of sticking around until the current season wraps, his final episode will air on March 8. His decision will leave a power vacuum at the top of the CBS show’s central team, requiring a whole new character to be introduced before the end of the season.

McMahon starred as FBI Supervisory Special Agent Jesse “Jess” LaCroix, the lead character on the show. Sources told Deadline on Saturday McMahon asked FBI: Most Wanted executive producers Dick Wolf and Peter Jankowski about leaving the series early on in Season 3 production. His last episode will be filmed next week.

“Over the past few months, the producers of FBI: Most Wanted and I have had discussions about my departure from the show in favor of additional creative pursuits and the transition of my character Jess LaCroix,” McMahon said in a statement to Deadline. “These ongoing conversations have given us an opportunity to orchestrate a seamless and productive way for me to leave the show.”

McMahon also thanked Wolfe and Jankowski for casting him and wished the rest of the cast and crew success in the future. “I’m extremely proud of the work we have done together and put the development of this show, and my character Jess, at the top of my professional experience list,” the actor said. “I wish the show, and its cast & crew, the greatest success in the future. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play Jess; he is a good man.”

“We are saddened to see Julian leave,” Wolf said in his own statement. “His portrayal of agent Jess LaCroix has been a key factor in the success of FBI: Most Wanted. We will miss him and we wish him the best in his next chapter.”

McMahon joined the FBI franchise in the April 2019 episode of the main FBI that served as Most Wanted‘s backdoor pilot. His character also appeared in two FBI: International episodes last year. Most Wanted launched in January 2020 and follows FBI and FBI: International on CBS Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. ET.

Aside from McMahon, Most Wanted also stars Kellan Lutz as Agent Ken Crosby, Roxy Sternberg as Agent Sheryll Barnes, Keisha Castle Hughes as Agent Hana Gibson, YaYa Gosselin as Jess’ daughter Tali, Miguel Goez as Agent Ivan Ortiz, and Alexa Davalos as Agent Kristin Gaines. Nathanial Arcand also starred as Agent Clinton Skye in the first two seasons. All FBI shows are available to stream on Paramount+.

Before Most Wanted, McMahon was best known for playing Christian Troy in Nip/Tuck. He also starred as Cole Turner in Charmed and as Jonah/Magistrate in Runaways. He played Dr. Doom in the 2005 and 2007 Fantastic Four movies.