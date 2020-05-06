'FBI' and 'FBI: Most Wanted' Renewal at CBS Lights up Social Media
Fans are rejoicing after CBS officially renewed FBI and spinoff series FBI: Most Wanted for additional seasons. The renewals were announced Wednesday as the network secured 2020-2021 TV schedule. In all, 15 scripted series, including the two Dick Wolf-created crime dramas, were renewed, with four other scripted shows being canceled.
*Drumroll please* #FBICBS and #FBIMostWanted have officially been renewed!
AND we have a new ~handle~— FBI (@FBICBS) May 6, 2020
Go show @MostWantedCBS some #FBIFam love. 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/u83Ykdpvev
"Thanks to these exceptional shows, we’re going to win the current season by 1 million viewers," CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Next year, we'll have these strong returning series as our foundation … and Super Bowl LV, too. It’s a well-balanced lineup across entertainment, news and sports that will put us in an incredibly stable position for 2020-2021."
While fans are mourning the loss of the four series that got the ax – Man With a Plan, Broke, Carol's Second Act, and Tommy, they are celebrating the more than a dozen others that will be getting another run on the network. Shortly after the 2020-2021 TV schedule was announced, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted fans flocked to Twitter to react Keep scrolling to see the excitement social media is showing.
