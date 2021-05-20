'FBI: International' Creator Dick Wolf Promises Thrills, Intrigue on New Spinoff

✖

Another spinoff of FBI is making its way to CBS. In late March, it was reported that a new spinoff entitled FBI: International, was officially picked up to series. On Wednesday, the first teaser trailer for the upcoming series was revealed and Dick Wolf, the creator of the newest show in the FBI family, is promising that FBI: International will be full of intrigue that will definitely make fans want to tune in.

In the clip, Wolf explains that it simply makes sense that the next step for the FBI series would be to have an International spinoff. Interestingly enough, he also shared some background about the series, explaining that the agents that are assigned to foreign locations are not allowed to carry guns or weapons. This aspect will undoubtedly provide for a new challenge for the series to navigate. The creator went on to say about FBI: International and the other shows in the FBI universe (which includes FBI and FBI: Most Wanted), "These shows are different. These shows have a similar overarching similarity of purpose. You give them what they like, they'll stick around."

Back in March, when it was first announced that FBI: International was picked up to series, Wolf spoke about expanding the FBI franchise (in addition to creating the FBI shows, Wolf also created Law & Order and its associated spinoffs as well as the One Chicago franchise). In his statement, he praised CBS for being a "great creative partner" and for believing in the future of the FBI brand. He continued, “The show runners, writers, producers, cast, crew and everyone on our team have delivered exciting and creative shows that clearly resonate with viewers. FBI: INTERNATIONAL offers us the opportunity to expand with a powerful new drama.” Kelly Kahl, the president of CBS Entertainment, also released a statement about FBI: International and shared his excitement over expanding Wolf's vision for the franchise.

“FBI is the fastest growing brand on television and our partner Dick Wolf has found yet another creative way to expand its universe,” Kelly Kahl, the president of CBS Entertainment, said about the spinoff series. “FBI: INTERNATIONAL is an intriguing and distinct drama that perfectly complements its compelling siblings, FBI and FBI: MOST WANTED, creating an enviable triple-threat for next season that will fit seamlessly across our network lineup." Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.