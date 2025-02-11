‘FBI: International’ Star Eva-Jane Willis Previews Smitty’s ‘Personal History’ to a Case (Exclusive)

Tonight’s new FBI: International will take things to a prestigious school in England that has ties to Smitty and Eva-Jane Willis spoke to PopCulture.com about what that will entail. In “Veritas Fidelis,” airing at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, “When an American student is found dead at a prestigious U.K. university, the Fly Team investigates an infamous secret society. Smitty’s personal history with the school comes to a head when she’s confronted with the same old-world elitism.”

Willis shared details about the episode, revealing that Smitty will be visiting family in England “when there is tragedy at a prestigious UK university.” She continued, “A young student, a female, has been found dead on campus. When she gets there, everyone believes it was an accident. However, Smitty takes a closer look and decides that this needs to be investigated by the Fly Team. When they ask her where she is, she says, ‘I’m at my old school.’”

Pictured (L-R): Eva-Jane Willis as Europol Agent Megan “Smitty” Garretson and Jesse Lee Soffer as Supervisory Special Agent Wesley “Wes” Mitchell. Photo: Nelly Kiss/CBS

“So we learned then that this is more than just a coincidence, that she was close by. This is actually a very prestigious university that she attended,” Willis said. “And then we got to learn that, for whatever reason, she wasn’t able to complete her degree there and didn’t become the doctor that we discovered she was hoping to be at that age. As the episode goes on, Smitty has to juggle her own personal history with this woman whilst also, obviously, working on the case and trying to make sure that justice is served.”

Considering the episode comes just after Smitty was debating leaving the Fly Team, it seems like she just can’t catch a break. However, it’s quite possible that this case could be just what she needs. It sounds like there will be a lot going on, both with the case and with Smitty, and it’s hard to tell how things will go.

Fans will soon see how Smitty’s personal history will come into play when an all-new episode of FBI: International premieres tonight at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.