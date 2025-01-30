‘FBI: International’: Smitty’s Personal History Surfaces During a Case at a Prestigious University in Season 4, Episode 11 Exclusive First Look

An upcoming episode of FBI: International will take the Fly Team to the United Kingdom and PopCulture.com has an exclusive first look. In “Veritas Fidelis,” premiering on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, “When an American student is found dead at a prestigious UK university, the Fly Team investigates an infamous secret society. Smitty’s personal history with the school comes to a head when she’s confronted with the same old-world elitism.”

It’s always exciting when the series digs into an agent’s background, and it seems like this episode will be Smitty’s turn. International previously gave fans a look at Smitty’s past during Season 3, which included a shocking betrayal when she found out her father was not actually her father. Now that she’ll have to face the past yet again, one can only assume that it’s going to be tough, but it’s nothing she can’t handle.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pictured (L-R): Eva-Jane Willis as Europol Agent Megan “Smitty” Garretson and Jesse Lee Soffer as Supervisory Special Agent Wesley “Wes” Mitchell. Photo: Nelly Kiss/CBS

As for the case itself, the plot is certainly intriguing, especially with it involving a secret society. It’s hard to predict what will happen and what the secret society will reveal, but it should be an entertaining watch, as with any episode of FBI: International. It’s nothing the Fly Team can’t handle, and fans won’t want to miss a single second.

FBI: International had its winter premiere this week, which saw the continuation of the fall finale when Greg Csonka escaped and Vo was shot. Wes eventually took down Csonka and Vo was in recovery. And speaking of Vo in recovery, it should be noted that Vinessa Vidotto’s agent is up and walking and seemingly with the team at the school, meaning that she is doing just fine with her recovery after the shooting. It’s unknown if she will actually go out in the field when it comes time to put on the vest, but just the fact that she’s with the Fly Team once again shows that she is definitely a fighter as if anyone had any doubts.

Pictured: Jesse Lee Soffer as Supervisory Special Agent Wesley “Wes” Mitchell Photo: Nelly Kiss/CBS

There will be a lot to look forward to on Season 4, Episode 11, “Verita Fidelis,” when it premieres on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. In the meantime, though, new episodes of FBI: International air Tuesdays on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.