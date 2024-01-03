'FBI' Gets Disappointing News Ahead of Golden Globes 2024

The 2024 Golden Globes will be recognizing the best of the best in the entertainment industry, but FBI is not one of them. Surprisingly, the CBS procedural, which has cranked out three successful spinoffs, has never been nominated for a Golden Globe. Even despite the talented cast, intense action sequences, and the rollercoaster storylines, it seems to have not been enough. That doesn't mean that the show doesn't deserve to be nominated, because it definitely does, but the fact that it hasn't is disappointing.

Since FBI premiered in 2018, the drama has only been nominated for four awards. It won the BMI Film & TV Award for Best Network Television in 2020 and 2021. It was also nominated for the Hollywood Critics Association Television Awards in 2023 and IL Festival Nazionale Del Doppiaggio Voci Nell'Ombra in 2019 for dubbing. The show has been robbed of more than a few nominations and awards, and the Golden Globes are just the icing on the cake.

The lack of Golden Globe nominations is the latest bad news that FBI fans have gotten. The franchise as a whole has been going through some major casting changes as of late. FBI's Shantel VanSanten will be switching over to FBI: Most Wanted, replacing Alexa Davalos, who departed ahead of the upcoming fifth season. Meanwhile, FBI: International is saying goodbye to Heida Reed and hello to Christina Wolfe. While the new seasons will be looking a little different and will have fewer episodes due to the strikes, they will surely still be seasons to look forward to.

Since FBI doesn't seem to be stopping any time soon, at least hopefully, there is always the possibility that the series will be nominated for a Golden Globe in the future. It's a surprise it hasn't been nominated yet, but that only means that when it does finally receive one in the future, the wait will be worth it. There are plenty of other shows that got snubbed, and it is pretty common with award shows, unfortunately.

Even though FBI isn't nominated, fans can still watch the 2024 Golden Globes this Sunday, Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+ to see what other shows and movies will be taking home an award. All five seasons of FBI are streaming on Paramount+, and Season 6 will premiere on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.