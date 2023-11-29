Missy Peregrym Admits She 'Sobbed' as She Left to Go Film 'FBI' Season 6

Missy Peregrym is feeling all the feels as FBI starts filming for Season 6. Shows are finally getting into production for their upcoming seasons following the end of the actors' strike. Ahead of going back to work, Peregrym shared an honest Instagram video. In it, she opened up about how she was going back home to the city as she starts work the next day. The actress admitted she "sobbed my little head off" while saying goodbye to her son, Otis since she knew she wasn't going to be around as much.

There was an upside, however. Peregrym did say she was going to laugh her head off when she sees her "other family." "It's all the things. You got the sorrow and the joy at the same time," she shared. "I'm still practicing holding both. But I'm really excited that we get to go back to work and make the show we love to make." While it's definitely hard leaving behind family for work, at least Peregrym knows she is not alone. Plus, it's probably been quite a long time since she's seen her FBI castmates, and that reunion was more than likely much needed between all of them.

The actress shares Otis Paradis Oakley, born in 2020, and Mela Joséphine Oakley, born in 2022, with Australian actor husband Tom Oakley. Peregrym took maternity leave towards the end of Season 4 while pregnant with Mela, with FBI saying that her character, Agent Maggie Bell, recovering after being exposed to sarin gas. She was still absent for the first few episodes of Season 5, making her grand return for Episode 7. It's definitely never easy leaving family, but at least Peregrym was able to get a lot more free time with them. Plus, FBI will be getting a shorter season, like most shows, due to the strikes, which should make things easier.

There still aren't too many details surrounding FBI Season 6 plot-wise, but now that filming has started, it's likely more information will be released in the coming weeks. What we do know is that the new season, as well as the new seasons of FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted, will be premiering on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The FBI trio will be taking over Tuesday nights once again in the new year. It's a night you won't want to miss out on.