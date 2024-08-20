'FBI' Set to Add 'National Treasure' Star Lisette Olivera to Cast

FBI is getting a new agent. Deadline reports that National Treasure: Edge of History star Lisette Olivera has been cast as trained Behavioral Analysis Unit Agent Syd, who will be rotating into the field. As of now, not much else has been revealed about her, but she is coming on at an interesting time. Deadline also recently revealed that Katherine Renee Kane is set to exit as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace early on in Season 7. She will appear in at least one episode to wrap up her character's story.

Reportedly, Syd will become the partner of John Boyd's Stuart Scola after Tiff leaves the field. And while she's mostly worked as a desk agent, "there are layers to her personality and resume that will allow her to hit the streets as a field agent seamlessly." Since Syd was with the BAU, it should be interesting to see how her skills will help the team catch the bad guys and how she will really do out in the field.

Olivera can most recently be seen in the short-lived Disney+ series National Treasure: Edge of History, which was canceled after one season in 2023. Other credits include the series Total Eclipse in 2019, 2021's We Need to Do Something, and the 2022 short Waltz of the Angels. Olivera is the latest new addition to the FBI franchise. Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer is the new Fly Team leader on FBI: International following Luke Kleintank's exit.

Not much is known about FBI Season 7 yet, including how and why Syd will be brought in, but it's likely she won't be coming on until after Tiffany leaves the force or perhaps right before. Fans will still have to wait a couple more months, as the FBI trio won't be returning until mid-October, along with the rest of CBS' fall lineup. The wait will be worth it, though, and it should be a fun change with Lisette Olivera joining the cast, even if it will be different without Katherine Renee Kane.

That being said, more details on the upcoming season should be released in the coming weeks. FBI Season 7 will be here on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, and fans will be able to see Lisette Olivera in her new role. In the meantime, all six seasons of FBI are streaming on Paramount+.