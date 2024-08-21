FBI is going to be down one agent come Season 7. Deadline reports that Katherine Renee Kane will depart from the CBS drama early on in the upcoming season. She joined as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace in Season 3 to replace Ebonee Noel's Kristen Chazal. In a statement to the outlet, Kane shared, "It was time to look towards new creative endeavors. I'm excited for the future and wish the show all the best."

Kane is expected to appear in at least one more episode in Season 7 in order to wrap up Tiffany's story. Her exit does come at an interesting time, as Tiff was struggling with the aftermath of Hobbs' death in Season 6. She spoke to PopCulture.com ahead of the finale about Tiffany's survivor's guilt as the team raced to find his killer. She also shared her hopes for her following the finale, wanting her to live "in more levity and a little bit more peace. I absolutely would never want to hurt... Would never want to see Tiffany change from being front-footed, from having gumption and drive, but to see her with a little bit more ease would be a really, really nice new chapter."

(Photo: "All the Rage" – When a bus explosion kills several innocent people, the team jumps into action to take down the responsible terrorist organization. Meanwhile, Scola tries to balance fatherhood with the job, on the sixth season premiere of FBI, Tuesday, Feb 13 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs). Pictured: Katherine Renee Kane as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace. - Bennett Raglin/CBS)

As of now, it's unknown how the series will wrap up Tiff's story or if there's a possibility Kane will be returning in the future, even if it's just briefly. It's possible the exit will have something to do with Special Agent Hobbs, continuing to play on the aftermath and how it's affecting her, even after getting justice for him. At the very least, fans will be getting some type of closure for Tiffany in Season 7.

Meanwhile, FBI was quick to find a replacement in National Treasure's Lisette Olivera, who has landed a series regular role as BAU agent Syd, going from desk agent to field agent. It's hard to tell what that new dynamic will be like and how things will be without Katherine Renee Kane's Tiffany Wallace, but fans won't have to wait too long to find out. The FBI trio will be back for their new seasons on Tuesday, Oct. 15 beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Not much has been revealed about what lies ahead for the team at 26 Fed, but more details should be released in the coming weeks.