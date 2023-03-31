NBC Cancels Reality Competition Series After Just One Season

Dancing with Myself will not be getting a second season. Deadline reports NBC has canceled the dancing reality competition series, which starred Nick Jonas, Liza Koshy, and Shakira as judges/creators. Camille Kostek hosted the series The show premiered in May 2022 and ran for eight episodes. The decision for the show's cancellation was made a few months ago. The show had some early issues after NBA legend, Shaquille O'Neal, pulled out last minute as one of the judges. He was replaced by Jonas. There were also issues with the elaborate stage design that affected rehearsals for the show.

Dancing with Myself followed everyday people compete weekly in a number of high-energy dance challenges designed and demonstrated by the show's celebrity creators/judges. Per a description from Deadline, the competitors were isolated in their own pods where they have a short time to learn the new routines, add their unique spin, and then perform in front of a live studio audience. As each round of the competition progresses, the creators on the judging panel provide feedback and choose their favorites to advance to the next week. The audience also has a say. But ultimately, it's the studio audience that decides who's the best dancer of the night and gets to take home the cash prize.

News of the cancellation came as NBC prepares to announce its summer lineup. America's Got Talent is returning. There's also a new car competition makeover series, Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, debuting on May 30. Season 15 of American Ninja Warrior will premiere on June 5, and the debut of Dick Wolf docuseries LA Fire & Rescue will premiere on June 21.

Dancing with Myself was produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio and Irwin Entertainment. John Irwin, Dave Kuba, and Eli Frankel executive produced for Irwin Entertainment. Tina Nicotera Bachman, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Jaime Levine, and Shakira were also EP's.