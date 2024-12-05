‘Family Guy’ Finally Returning to Adult Swim

Family Guy is officially returning to Adult Swim. While the adult animated series has called Fox home since its debut in 1999, Adult Swim is partly the reason for the show’s revival. Family Guy was canceled in 2002 after three seasons, but it was in syndication on Adult Swim the following year, including an unaired episode. Thanks to high ratings from the reruns on top of DVD sales, Fox revived the show in 2004 and Family Guy made its comeback in 2005 and is still as strong as ever.

The show continued to air in syndication on Adult Swim until 2021, with rights to the first 15 seasons along with TBS. Now, the show will be making its long-awaited return with library episodes in the primetime weekday lineup beginning in 2025. Adult Swim will host a three-day marathon of episodes every evening from 7 p.m. ET to 5 a.m. ET beginning Wednesday, Jan. 1, with episodes airing back-to-back every weekday from 10 p.m. ET to 11:30 p.m. ET later in the year.

“Adult Swim is a huge part of Family Guy‘s early history, and we’re excited for the series to return to our lineup in 2025,” Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, said in a statement. “Having Family Guy back on our air is a great complement to the amazing slate of animated originals we also have planned for next year.”

As of now, it’s unknown how many seasons will be airing on Adult Swim, but it’s very possible that the network will be getting the rights to all seasons except for the current one. Of course, Family Guy is airing in syndication on other networks, but Adult Swim is different. Not just because of the fact that it used to air on there and helped Family Guy with its comeback way back when, but the content is certainly more up Family Guy’s alley rather than a network like Freeform.

It’s unknown if the Family Guy marathon will kick off the show’s regular programming on Adult Swim or if the network will wait a little longer to officially add Family Guy to the lineup. Either way, it will be exciting to see the show returning to Adult Swim in the new year, along with new episodes airing on Fox as part of Season 23.