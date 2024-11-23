Update on ‘Family Guy’ and ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Streaming Rights

There is finally an update on streaming rights for Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, and other Fox titles. Variety reports the network has inked a new deal with Hulu, which will continue to be the U.S. streaming home for many of Fox’s titles for at least the next four years. The multiyear renewal of their content partnership also extends the marketing alliance, which began in 2023, with Fox and Hulu jointly sharing presence across Fox “to align with live and on-demand viewing messaging of Fox content.

Unlike NBCUniversal, Paramount, and Disney, Fox Corp. does not have its own subscription streaming service but has had a partnership with Hulu in recent years to monetize content for subscription VOD. Most Fox titles have been made available on Hulu, with new episodes streaming the day after they air. That agreement will continue, including for shows such as The Masked Singer, The Floor, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, The Simpsons, and Rescue: HI-Surf, among others. Additionally, some of the shows have also been available to stream on Disney+ through Hulu.

BOB’S BURGERS © 2023 by 20th Television

“Our friends at Hulu and Disney Entertainment are exceptional partners, together driving ongoing mutual growth and strong results,” Fox Entertainment CEO Rob Wade said in a statement. “Through our new agreement, we look forward to expanding on this impressive track record and collaboratively shaping the future of television in today’s shifting media landscape.”

“The long-standing, valued partnership we have with Fox has cemented Hulu as the next-day streaming home for current Fox hits and out of season episodes of key Fox titles, and we’re excited to continue offering these scripted, unscripted and animated series to our subscribers,” said Hulu general manager Lauren Tempest. Our collective marketing efforts, which will continue with this new deal, have generated impressive results and helped viewers successfully find the shows they want to watch when they want to watch them.”

With the partnership between Hulu and Fox continuing for at least four more years, fans will be able to stream their favorite Fox shows whenever they want. It’s unknown if the contract will be renewed again in the future, but it’s too early to say. As of now, fans can still look forward to streaming Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, The Masked Singer, and more on Hulu, including new episodes the day after they air.