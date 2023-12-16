'Everybody Loves Raymond' Alum Cast on 'Not Dead Yet' Season 2

Not Dead Yet is bringing on a new cast member! The sophomore ABC comedy has cast Everybody Loves Raymond alum Brad Garrett in a series regular role, according to Deadline. Garrett will portray SoCal Independent newspaper owner and publisher, Duncan Rhodes. He's the father of Nell's boss, Lexi (Lauren Ash), and is a master of the universe. With his confidence and charisma, he isn't aware of how out of touch he is with how normal people live, as he thinks everyone is considering space travel. However, no one is comfortable with telling him the truth, until he eventually meets Nell.

Starring Gina Rodriguez as journalist Nell Serrano, the series is based on Confessions of a Forty-Something F**k Up by Alexandra Potter. It centers on accident-prone American newspaper reporter Nell, who moved to the UK with a lover. Upon her return to the States, she resumes her journalism career and is assigned to write obituaries. She soon begins to encounter the ghosts of the people whose obituaries she is writing, and she is the only one who can see or hear them. The ghosts offer her advice on how to rebuild her life and helping her write the obituaries. Once the obits are completed and published, the ghosts disappear.

Not Dead Yet will mark Brad Garrett's return to ABC. The actor previously starred on the sitcom Single Parents alongside Taran Killam, Leighton Meester, Kimrie Lewis, and Jake Choi. The series ran for two seasons from 2018 to 2020. Other roles include Apple TV+'s short-lived comedy High Desert, Big Shot, To Tell the Truth, 'Til Death, Wildflower, Finding Nemo, and more. He portrayed Robert Barone on the classic CBS sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond for all nine seasons.

The ABC sitcom premiered in February of this year, with the first season consisting of 13 episodes. Not long after the Season 1 finale, Not Dead Yet was among nine ABC shows to be renewed for the 2023-24 broadcast season. Season 2 will be premiering on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 8:30 p.m. ET, following The Conners and followed by the hour-long Season 3 premiere of Abbott Elementary. It's going to be a night filled with laughs, and it will be something you won't want to miss.

Be sure to tune into Not Dead Yet Season 3 in early 2024 to see Brad Garrett join the cast as Duncan Rhodes. He will surely make things interesting, and it's going to be exciting to see how he will come into the fold and what will happen.