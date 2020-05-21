'Single Parents' Fans Urge Netflix, Hulu to Pick up Sitcom After ABC Cancellation
The cancellation of Single Parents has been hitting fans hard. The sitcom was canceled by ABC on Thursday, meaning there's no chance of a third season on the network.
However, that hasn't meant they've given up all hope. Fans have been rallying on social media for a streaming service like Netflix or Hulu to pick up the show for what would've been its third season. It's not an uncommon reaction when shows get canceled these days, although it yields mixed results. Some shows, like Lucifer and One Day at a Time, have been brought back to life on streaming services. Other times, the demands go unheard, and fans are left to binge-watch the existing episodes without hope for new ones (which, incidentally) are available on both Hulu and the ABC app).
Single Parents starred SNL alum, Taran Killam, as single father Will Cooper, who ends up becoming pals with the other single parents of his daughter's classmates. Co-starring with Killam were Leighton Meester as Angie, Will's best friend and 'will-they-or-won't-they' love interest, Kimrie Lewis as Poppy, the owner of the 'wine-brary,' Brad Garrett and Jake Choi.
The show also ended Season 2 on something of a cliffhanger, with Angie headed to Barstow with Graham's Dad (Meester's real-life husband, Adam Brody). Once she arrives, she remembers that Will ended up confessing his love for her. While it's unclear if their story will be resolved, fans were giving it their all on Twitter.
#savesingleparents their story deserves to continue! they aren’t just single parents they are a found family. hulu, netflix, anyone pls pick them up! pic.twitter.com/wGIIINqvs6— adi (@sitxms) May 21, 2020
2015: I tweeted to save The Mindy Project and it got picked up by Hulu.— Gretchen ✨ (@three_drink_amy) May 21, 2020
2018: I tweeted to save Brooklyn 99 and it got picked up by NBC.
2019: I tweeted to save One Day at a Time and it got picked up by Pop.
2020: LETS #SAVESINGLEPARENTS!!!
leighton meester did not serve such looks to be disrespected like this #savesingleparents pic.twitter.com/5PYkZX9GgY— megan✨ (@benschwrtz) May 21, 2020
a little over two years ago, we all came together on social media to save b99. today, we have the opportunity to do the same and make it heard that abc’s cancellation of the show single parents was wrong! we need to help it find a new home...perhaps on nbc😌#savesingleparents— out of context brooklyn nine nine🏳️🌈 (@nocontxt99) May 21, 2020
IM NEVER EVER EVER EVER EVER EVER EVER EVER EVER EVER EVER EVER EVER EVER EVER EVER EVER EVER EVER EVER EVER EVER EVER EVER EVER EVER EVER GOING TO GET OVER THIS #SingleParents pic.twitter.com/qrbA5srvX8— jo (@fumxro) May 14, 2020
#SAVESINGLEPARENTS this show tackles tough, relatable issues through humor, is in the middle of one of the best slow burn couples i’ve ever seen, has lgbtq+ rep, and y’all CANCEL IT???? i’m livid SAVE SINGLE PARENTS— ceci #SAVESINGLEPARENTS (@darcycardcn) May 21, 2020
me @abc when i see they cancelled single parents. #savesingleparents pic.twitter.com/CRQNeo3JHH— brooklyn (@Rbrooklynrose) May 21, 2020
Come on, guys, let’s #SaveSingleParents! #SingleParents pic.twitter.com/FsnvKy1rMv— Gretchen ✨ (@three_drink_amy) May 21, 2020
I am very very sad about #SingleParents.
Dear World,
Stop taking away all my shows about found families.
Sadly and Sincerely,
Me.— Cor (@xoxoCorinne) May 21, 2020
My wife and an incredibly talented team of actors, writers, and crew members people made a great comedy for @ABCNetwork and it more than deserves to have another season! #savesingleparents @SingleParentsTV— Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) May 21, 2020
I need to see Will & Angie confess their love for each other face to face. I NEED it and all the awkward glory it will most likely have!! #savesingleparents pic.twitter.com/i2ryGbwLj6— See Jane Tweet 🐺🦊🐕🐇 (@tripmeasispeak) May 21, 2020
The Kids are Alright, Happy Endings,Trophy Wife, Don't trust the B in apartment 23,Single Parents shouldn't join the graveyard.#savesingleparents— Thiccabod Crane (@kwanzaagecko) May 21, 2020