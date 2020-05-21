'Single Parents' Fans Urge Netflix, Hulu to Pick up Sitcom After ABC Cancellation

The cancellation of Single Parents has been hitting fans hard. The sitcom was canceled by ABC on Thursday, meaning there's no chance of a third season on the network.

However, that hasn't meant they've given up all hope. Fans have been rallying on social media for a streaming service like Netflix or Hulu to pick up the show for what would've been its third season. It's not an uncommon reaction when shows get canceled these days, although it yields mixed results. Some shows, like Lucifer and One Day at a Time, have been brought back to life on streaming services. Other times, the demands go unheard, and fans are left to binge-watch the existing episodes without hope for new ones (which, incidentally) are available on both Hulu and the ABC app).

Single Parents starred SNL alum, Taran Killam, as single father Will Cooper, who ends up becoming pals with the other single parents of his daughter's classmates. Co-starring with Killam were Leighton Meester as Angie, Will's best friend and 'will-they-or-won't-they' love interest, Kimrie Lewis as Poppy, the owner of the 'wine-brary,' Brad Garrett and Jake Choi.

The show also ended Season 2 on something of a cliffhanger, with Angie headed to Barstow with Graham's Dad (Meester's real-life husband, Adam Brody). Once she arrives, she remembers that Will ended up confessing his love for her. While it's unclear if their story will be resolved, fans were giving it their all on Twitter.