ABC Renews 9 Shows

ABC released its fall schedule, and it is filled to the brim with unscripted favorites. Along with the schedule, The Hollywood Reporter reports that ABC has renewed a whopping nine shows. Majority of those even make up the fall lineup. With even more unscripted favorites returning along with a couple of comedies, the network is keeping pretty packed for the 2023-24 season. Although the network did cancel three series, it's nice to see that ABC still has some good news left in them. With the recent finales of A Million Little Things and The Goldbergs, ABC is going to need to keep the lineup beefed up to keep fans interested. Though with the shows they've renewed, they shouldn't have any problems doing so. Take a look below at the nine shows the network has renewed!

'America's Funniest Home Videos' (Photo: ABC/Liliane Lathan) The long-running beloved series America's Funniest Home Videos is ofifcially returning for Season 34, and from the looks of it, Alfonso Ribeiro will be pulling double duty once again as he hosts both AFV and Dancing with the Stars. AFV will continue to air on Sundays in the fall, stickin gwith the name 7 p.m. ET slot. prevnext

'American Idol' (Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless) The search to find the next American Idol is continuing, as the singing competition is returning for Season 22. While an estimated date has yet to be announced, it's likely American Idol will return for midseason 2024. Who will be returning to judge is unkown however, but news of that will likely be announced closer to the new season. prevnext

'Bachelor in Paradise' (Photo: ABC/Craig Sjodin) Bachelor in Paradise has been renewed for Season 9. More familiar faces will trying to find the love of their life in a tropical getaway, and potentially getting a rose and a ring. That's not the only good news, though. Bachelor in Paradise will be airing on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on the fall schedule. prevnext

'The Bachelor' (Photo: Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images) Along with Bachelor in Paradise, The Bachelor lives to see another season filled with roses. The long-running dating series has been renewed for Season 28, but is not part of the fall schedule. It's assumed it will be part of midseason, though, meaning that fans will have to wait a little longer to find out who the next Bachelor will be. prevnext

'Celebrity Jeopardy!' (Photo: ABC/Tyler Golden) After a successful first season, Celebrity Jeopardy! is returning for Season 2. More celebrities will be taking part in the long-running game show and competiing to receive money for a charity of their choice. The series will be kicking off Tuesdays in the fall, airing at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Bachelor in Paradise. prevnext

'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' (Photo: ABC/Christopher Willard) Even more celebrities will be able to compete to receive money for a charity of their choice, as Celebrity Wheel of Fortune has been renewed for a fourth season. The series will be coming back in the fall, airing on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET. prevnext

'The Conners' (Photo: ABC) It was a long time coming, but ABC has officially renewed The Conners for a sixth season. The Roseanne spinoff won't be returning until midseason, but after waiting a couple of weeks after the finale, it's nice that fans can breathe once again. prevnext

'Not Dead Yet' (Photo: ABC/Scott Everett White) True to the title, Gina Rodriguez's freshman comedy Not Dead Yet is not dead yet. The series is officially returning for a second season, and will premiere sometime during midseason on ABC. prevnext