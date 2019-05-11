Here’s Every ABC Canceled and Renewed Show

ABC’s fall 2019 lineup is beginning to take shape, as nearly every regular show on the network has been canceled or renewed.

The network is finalizing its lineup for 2019-2020 season, with several long-awaited renewal decisions coming this week. Beloved shows and first-season hopefuls alike breathed a sigh of relief when they were renewed this week, and others mourned their premature cancellations.

ABC has planted itself strongly in the world of conventional comedies recently. With heavy-hitters The Goldbergs and Modern Family leading the charge, the network is able to take risks on other programs, giving them the space and time to grow. Meanwhile, dramas like Grey’s Anatomy lead the charge as well, with ABC putting more and more emphasis on overall deals with established creators.

While nearly every show on the network has either been renewed or canceled at this point, a few are still on the bubble. Many game shows, off-season programs and competitions are up in the air, as ABC does not announce them at the same time.

The shows that ABC has not either renewed or canceled yet include The $100,000 Pyramid, The Alec Baldwin Show, American Idol, Bachelor in Paradise, Celebrity Family Feud, Child Support, Dancing With the Stars: Juniors, The Gong Show, Grand Hotel, Match Game, The Proposal, Reef Break, To Tell the Truth and Whiskey Cavalier.

With that out of the way, here is a look at everything that has been canceled and renewed for ABC’s 2019-2020 TV season.

Renewed: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Grey’s Anatomy got a confident two-season renewal, assuring it will be back for Season 16 and Season 17. This will officially make it the longest-running medical drama by number of seasons, exceeding ER‘s 15.

Grey’s Anatomy has been on the air since 2005, and has had entire generations of cast members come and go in its run. The series has cemented itself as a cultural institution, and it looks like it won’t be stopping anytime soon if ABC has anything to say about it.

Renewed: ‘Station 19’

Meanwhile, Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff is joining Station 19 for its third season, which just became official. The firefighter-centered spinoff series has not been a knockout for ABC, but the network has opted to try and turn it around rather than drop it altogether.

Vernoff will be sharing the lead on the show with creator Stacy McKee.

“I’m thrilled to continue at the helm of Grey’s Anatomy, and I’m honored and energized by the opportunity to run Station 19, as well,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “To expand upon the world Stacy McKee created, and further merge it with the world of Grey’s, is an exciting challenge.”

Renewed: ‘The Goldbergs’ and ‘Schooled’

Two more interconnected shows, The Goldbergs and Schooled were also renewed on ABC this week. The network took a shot on Schooled, a spinoff about co-creator Adam F. Goldberg’s school life, and it seems to have paid off. Schooled will be back for Season 2 in the fall, while The Goldbergs will be back for Season 7.

“While the network and studio continue to debate contract stuff I don’t understand, I can officially announce that another hour long block of 1980something and 1990something is on the way!!!!!!” Goldberg tweeted.

“All I can say is I owe every one of the @goldnerds a giant hug,” he went on. “Writing about my family has been wonderful, but writing about my teachers has been a true honor. I thank you all for continuing to stick with our hour block of 80s and 90s insanity.”

Renewed: ‘How to Get Away With Murder’

Yet another Shondaland series, How To Get Away With Murder will be back for its sixth season. The show has a huge following among young adults, especially throughout the week on streaming services and on demand.

“Everyone at Shondaland is thrilled that our fans’ commitment to TGIT continues,” said Shonda Rhimes and producing partner Betsy Beers in a joint statement to Deadline. “We are so proud of Krista and Pete and the work they do. Making the choice to have Krista oversee Station 19 was easy — the creativity she brings to the Grey’s Anatomy universe continues a tradition of storytelling we hold dear.”

Canceled: ‘For the People’

Proving that not everything that comes from Rhimes’ production company is gold, For the People was canceled following its second season this year. The legal drama was one of ABC’s lowest-rated series of the year, and it looks like the network couldn’t let go for another season.

Renewed: ‘Modern Family’

After leaving fans wondering for months, ABC officially renewed Modern Family in February. There were rumors that the current season might be its last right up until the last minute, but apparently ABC was just working out new contracts with the cast members — especially the younger actors.



Modern Family has been one of the most dominant series in the sitcom world for the last decade, so fans are excited to get one more year out of it. Still, some are also glad it will be finished before it stretches out too long.

Canceled Comedies: ‘Speechless,’ ‘The Kids Are Alright’ and Splitting Up Together’

Not all comedies were so lucky. A few promising shows were canceled this season, including Speechless, which was on Season 3, The Kids Are Alright, which was on Season 1 and Splitting Up Together which was on Season 2. The latter was an especially bittersweet loss for fans of The Office, as it was Jenna Fischer’s first big network comedy outing since the show ended.

Renewed Comedies: ‘Single Parents,’ ‘Bless This Mess’ and ‘The Conners’

Other comedies got another shot, including The Conners — ABC’s spinoff of the Roseanne reboot, which was canceled when Roseanne Barr posted racist conspiracy theories on Twitter.

Single Parents and Bless this Mess were also renewed, both for their second seasons. Bless This Mess got a short season this year, and premiered just last month. However, apparently the ratings so far and the all-star cast are enough to earn another season on ABC.

Other Cancelled:

Two other shows have officially been canceled: Take Two and The Fix. Take Two was an ambitious comedy, following Sam Swift (Rachel Bilson), the former star of a hit cop show, as she teamed up with a real investigator named Eddie Valetik (Eddie Cibrian).

The show got 13 episodes in its late first season, but apparently it wasn’t enough to get fans hooked. Meanwhile, The Fix was a legal drama about a Los Angeles district attorney who loses a prominent case and leaves her high-stress career behind for years, before getting sucked back in. Again, the show got a shortened first season that was apparently not enough to establish a strong fan base.

Other Renewed

Finally, there are 11 more shows happily renewed at ABC. They include many of the usual suspects — game shows and competitions that the network can rely on, as well as shows that are unsurprising renewals. They are listed below.



The Rookie



Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.



The Good Doctor



Fresh Off the Boat



Dancing With the Stars



Black-ish



The Bachelor



A Million Little Things



Shark Tank



America’s Funniest Home Videos



American Housewife