Eva Longoria Would ‘Jump At The Chance’ For Desperate Housewives Reunion

Probably the most popular trend in television right now is reboots and revivals. From Netflix’s Gilmore Girls to the upcoming Will & Grace and Roseanne revivals, networks are clamoring to recapture the magic of past hit TV shows. Could Desperate Housewives be up next for the reboot treatment? Well if Eva Longoria has any say, it would happen.

Recently, the 42-year-old star was asked what it would take to get her on board for a Desperate Housewives revival, and she replied, “Oh, nothing. It would take nothing.”

She continued, “I would jump at the chance to play Gaby Solis again. I miss her! I miss her skin and I miss being in her skin.”

Even after 8 seasons on Wisteria Lane, Longoria says, “The minute [creator] Marc Cherry says, ‘We’re going back,’ I would be the first one to sign up. I love that show, and I love the magic that we had.”

Interestingly, Longoria isn’t the only former star of the show who’s down for a reunion of the hit dramedy.

About a week ago, Felicity Huffman, who played Lynette Scavo on the show, tweeted out an old cast photo of herself with Longoria, Marcia Cross, Teri Hatcher, and Nicollette Sheridan, who co-starred in the first season of the show, along with the caption, “It’s been 5 years?! Love all the #DesperateHousewives fans! What a wonderful 8 years that was. Shall we do a reunion? ‘Desperate Old Dames’?”

It’s been 5 years?! Love all the #DesperateHousewives fans! What a wonderful 8 years that was. Shall we do a reunion? “Desperate Old Dames”? pic.twitter.com/KzpArIlCHB — Felicity Huffman (@FelicityHuffman) May 14, 2017

The show certainly didn’t end with the same level of ratings that it started with, but its final season ratings would still make it a top 20 contender today, easily surpassing popular shows like Chicago Fire and Criminal Minds.

While it’s true that at this time there are no plans for a Desperate Housewives reboot/revival, it’s not something that should be ruled out.

Maybe ABC should evaluate what type of revenue a Desperate Housewives reboot could generate for them in the current television landscape. They could be pleasantly surprised.

