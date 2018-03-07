Teri Hatcher Wants ‘Desperate Housewives’ to Return

Teri Hatcher told fans she’s interested in a reboot of Desperate Housewives during an appearance promoting the Celebrity Great British Bake Off.

The 53-year-old actress had a starring role in Desperate Housewives from 2004 to 2012. She’s now appearing on the Celebrity Great British Bake Off, but she told ITV’s Loose Women that she’d take her old job back in a heart beat.

“I’d be the first person [to return],” she said earnestly. “I never wanted it to be over. I love those characters.”

In the age of TV revivals and reboots — some of which have been extremely successful — Hatcher’s hope was taken very seriously. However, she said it’s the chances of a return to Wisteria Lane are “not very good.”

“Just because of the creators,” she went on. “It’s not the women. I think the women would probably all do it.”

While on the subject of the smash hit drama, Hatcher addressed the rumors of a falling out between her and the other cast members — specifically, Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross and Eva Longoria. The four were reportedly at wit’s end with each other by the end of the show’s run, and ended things on a sour note. Hatcher admitted that the cast doesn’t stay in touch these days.

“Not so much,” she said, “but definitely supportive of everything that we’re all of and doing. Very exciting Eva’s about to have her first baby!” she added.

Admittedly, a reboot of Desperate Housewives would be somewhat complicated. The show took place largely in flash forwards, covering the years between 2004 and 2008, then 2013-2017, and some scenes even stretching into the 2020s. In the series finale, the show flashed forward to show all of the housewives gradually moving away from Wisteria Lane, giving some closure to the fans who stuck with it to the very end.

However, this doesn’t necessarily rule anything out, as many reboots have had to grapple with continuity issues. Will & Grace, one of the most successful sitcom revivals on the air, had to undo the original finale’s neat ending, chalking it all up to a dream.

Later this month, the long-awaited revival of Roseanne will air as well, and it will have to address the canonical death of John Goodman’s character and several other problems. The show will reportedly pick back up at the end of the eighth season, pretending the ninth didn’t exist.

None of the other main cast members have addressed the possibility of a Desperate Housewives return.