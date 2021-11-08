‘Desperate Housewives’ Alum Promises to Be First to Sign up For Potential Revival

If ABC is ever interested in reviving Desperate Housewives, the network is guaranteed to have at least one original star returning. Longoria, who starred as Gabrielle Solis during the show’s entire run, recently said she would be the first person to sign up. Desperate Housewives was created by Marc Cherry and ran eight seasons, from 2004 to 2012.

“I mean, we ended the series with [Gaby] going off to start her own business. So I’d love to pick up and see like how she’s grown that business,” Longoria said in an interview with The Radio Times published on Oct. 24. “Is she, you know, Kris Jenner? Just fabulous and flying all over the world and managing all of these businesses.” Longoria, 46, said she would also love to know where Gaby’s children are and how they turned out.

Longoria pointed out there are no plans in motion for a Desperate Housewives revival, but she would be “the first to sign up” for one. She would even be interested in just a reunion movie because so many storyline possibilities were exhausted during the show’s original 180-episode run. “We had so many episodes per year that [creator Marc Cherry] felt like he exhausted every storyline, like I couldn’t sleep with one more person on that street,” she said of Wisteria Lane.

She recently spoke with Cherry about a Desperate Housewives reunion, and he surprisingly agreed there are some possible stories to explore. “I feel like he just felt like it’s run its course but, I always talk to Marc. I was actually talking to him the other day and we both just think there’s so much more to do there and I would be the first to sign up if he did anything,” Longoria told The Radio Times.

The Desperate Housewives cast still keeps in touch. During the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, Longoria joined Marcia Corss, Vanessa Williams, Dana Delaney, and Brenda Strong for a virtual reunion to support The Actors’ Fund. Felicity Huffman was one of the only major member of the cast to miss the event, which took place just a few months after Huffman completed her 11-day prison sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal. Teri Hatcher and Nicolette Sheridan also missed the virtual reunion.

Cherry has said in the past that a Desperate Housewives reunion wouldn’t be interesting since they already made so many episodes. “I did 180 episodes of Desperate Housewives. So, you know, unlike say a Sex and the City or something, which was on cable and didn’t do as many, I feel like I’ve done that,” he said in 2019, reports Us Weekly. He said he “found a new way to do it” with his Paramount+ anthology series Why Women Kill. Desperate Housewives is available to stream in its entirety on Hulu and Amazon’s IMDbTV.