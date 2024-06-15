'Euphoria' Star Hunter Schafer Joins 'Blade Runner 2099' Amidst Season 3 Delays

As Euphoria's Season 3 delays continue, Hunter Schafer has landed a new series. Variety reports that the actress has been cast in Amazon's new Blade Runner 2099 series opposite Michelle Yeoh. Initially announced in 2021, Blade Runner 2099 will serve as a sequel to the original Blade Runner film that released in 1982 and a follow-up to 2017's Blade Runner 2049. As of now, plot details are being kept under wraps, with no information on Schafer's character.

Amazon revealed in 2022 that it was developing the project, which comes from original director Ridley Scott. Silka Luisa serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Scott also executive producing alongside David W. Zucker and Clayton Krueger for Scott Free Productions. Alcon Entertainment co-founders Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson executive produce with Alcon's president of television, Ben Roberts. Tom Spezialy, Richard Sharkey, Michael Green, Cynthia Yorkin, Frank Giustra, and Isa Dick Hackett serve as executive producers. Jonathan van Tulleken will be directing the first two episodes and executive produce. Steven Johnson is a co-executive producer.

Schafer's new role comes as Euphoria's third season continues to be delayed. The HBO drama last aired in 2022, with the filming start date for Season 3 pushed back on numerous occasions. It is expected that filming will finally start up either later this year or early next year. The hope is that Season 3 will premiere sometime in 2025. A recent update confirmed that the core cast will return for Season 3, meaning that Schafer will be returning as Jules, even despite her new role.

Blade Runner 2099 is the latest role that Hunter Schafer has landed since Euphoria. She made her acting debut on the HBO hit and has since starred in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes in 2023. This year, she starred in the films Cuckoo and Kinds of Kindness. Schafer continues to remain busy as she has three other projects in the works, and she doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon.

Not too much else is known about Blade Runner 2099, but more details should be released in the coming months, especially as more casting news comes through. It will be exciting to see Hunter Schafer on the series, no matter what kind of role she plays. As long as it doesn't get in the way of Euphoria once the HBO hit eventually begins filming.