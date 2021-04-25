Elon Musk Speaks out After Controversial 'SNL' Hosting Announcement

✖

Elon Musk has finally spoken out about his upcoming hosting appearance on Saturday Night Live. It's a short tweet, but the Tesla and SpaceX founder kept it simple while addressing the outrage that followed the announcement earlier in the day. Now he's ensured another news cycle discussing it.

"Let's find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is," Musk wrote on Twitter alongside a pink devil emoji. Fans of Musk were ecstatic in the replies to his post, shouting out the billionaire's support of Dogecoin, alleged Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto, and even drawing a picture of the SpaceX leader. Many were hopeful for a mention or even a sketch revolving around the dog-related cryptocurrency, riding high off his recent support that drove prices up.

Others did not treat Musk with as much kindness, something that was a theme throughout the day. Still, Musk is hosting SNL and for once the show might not be the focus of fan's ire on the night. The episode is set to air on May 8, with Miley Cyrus appearing as musical guest. Will Musk's wife Grimes also appear for a surprise sketch or musical duet? That is something that we'll just have to tune in to see.

SNL aside, it has been a successful weekend for Musk and his SpaceX venture. Not only did the company successfully deliver four astronauts to the International Space Station, he also announced that he believes SpaceX will be taking astronauts to the Moon in 2024.

And while these successes are impressive, Musk also has a lengthy list of items many find offensives and troublesome on social media. The richest man in the world, surpassing Jeff Bezos earlier this year, Musk is also quite outspoken online. Recently he sparked controversy with his take on the COVID-19 pandemic and his refusal to get a vaccine shot. He also always has a cloud over his past due to claims he profited and benefited from South African apartheid through his family. The details around this are murky and Musk has always contended he did not come from wealth, but it doesn't stop many from commenting on the story.

There's also the headline from a few weeks back noting he and others might be on the cusp of making Jurassic Park cloning science a reality. Maybe we should be nice about his appearance on SNL. And Iron Man 2 is the best MCU film.