Elon Musk's Firm Allege They Have the Tech to Build Real-Life 'Jurassic Park'

✖

Jurassic Park in real life? Because of Elon Musk, the movies we grew up with may turn into a reality. The co-founder of his company Neuralink announced on Twitter over the weekend that the startup business allegedly has the technology to produce their own "Jurassic Park."

"We could probably build Jurassic Park if we wanted to," Max Hodak tweeted according to The Hill. "Wouldn't be genetically authentic dinosaurs but [shrugging emoji]. maybe 15 years of breeding + engineering to get super exotic novel species." Naturally, this sparked a huge response from onlookers, with one person writing, "Please do it. I would love to see a Jurassic Park in real life. Also, isn't it amazing how Sci-Fi is becoming reality?" However, someone else brought up the series of films on why this may not be the best idea. "There are several movies about why this is a bad idea," someone commented.

we could probably build jurassic park if we wanted to. wouldn’t be genetically authentic dinosaurs but 🤷‍♂️. maybe 15 years of breeding + engineering to get super exotic novel species — Max Hodak (@max_hodak) April 4, 2021

Neuralink launched in 2017 and is aiming to create brain-computer interfaces that will help those with Alzheimer's disease, dementia, spinal cord injuries and paralysis. In 2020, Musk showed a big named Gertrude that had a Neuralink plant a chip in its brain that controls the pig's snout. The computer showed waves being emitted from the chip. While Hodak didn't explain in further detail on how exactly they could assemble dinosaurs, onlookers are now very intrigued.

Musk recently took the title of world's richest man. On Jan. 7, the BBC reported that Musk unseated Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who had been the richest man in the world since 2017. At the time, Musk was worth $207 billion and ended in 2020 with a net worth of $170 billion. Musk is currently the most well-known as being the CEO and CTO of SpaceX, as well as the CEO and chief product architect of Tesla Motors. He takes no salary from Tesla, and only earns money from the company when it reaches a laid-out set of financial milestones.

He does not appear to take a salary from SpaceX either but does own 48 percent of the company. "About half my money is intended to help problems on Earth, and [the other] half to help establish a self-sustaining city on Mars to ensure [the] continuation of life (of all species) in case Earth gets hit by a meteor-like the dinosaurs or WW3 happens and we destroy ourselves," he said in a tweet.