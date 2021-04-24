Elon Musk Hosting 'Saturday Night Live' Has Fans Overflowing With Rage

Plenty of entertainment icons are still waiting for a chance to host Saturday Night Live, and yet the May 8 episode will be hosted by the controversial Elon Musk. The announcement angered those who watch the long-running sketch comedy show and even those who don't, and many were quick to point out the baggage that comes with inviting Musk onto the show. Miley Cyrus will serve as the musical guest on Musk's episode.

Musk is best known as the founder of SpaceX and CEO of Tesla, and he has an estimated fortune of $177 billion, according to Forbes. However, Musk's comments on Twitter have attracted plenty of criticism, especially his stances during the coronavirus pandemic. In March, he shared skepticism in the coronavirus vaccines, tweeting that there was "some debate" about the safety of the second Pfizer and Moderna shots. However, on April 7, he finally endorsed vaccines. "To be clear, I do support vaccines in general & covid vaccines specifically. The science is unequivocal," he wrote at the time. "In very rare cases, there is an allergic reaction, but this is easily addressed with an EpiPen."

Last year, Musk incorrectly predicted the U.S. would see "close to zero" new coronavirus cases in April 2020. He also described California's coronavirus protocols as "fascist" and fought to keep a Tesla factory there open, notes the New York Post. In November, he claimed he contracted a "moderate case" of the virus, and completed his symptoms to a "minor cold."