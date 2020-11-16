Elon Musk Details COVID-19 Symptoms, Compares Them to 'Regular Cold' While Praising DayQuil

✖

Elon Musk revealed over the weekend that he likely has COVID-19 after having symptoms of a regular cold mixed in with some other effects. He won’t officially say he has it, however, because of two tests showing two different results.

When asked about on Twitter by a follower of his, the SpaceX CEO said it’s just a regular cold “but more body achy and cloudy head than coughing [and] sneezing.” He documented his experience in the days prior, as well, originally writing on his feed that he had a few symptoms including a slight fever, to which one user asked if he had the coronavirus. To that, Musk said he was unsure because of “wildly different results from different labs” but that it most likely was a moderate case he was dealing with, and it's something that DayQuil could get him through.

Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020

All of this comes after Musk said in September that he would not take the vaccine, downplaying the coronavirus' significance. He continued to downplay it over the weekend even, adding in one of his tweets about his symptoms that it’s “no surprise since a coronavirus is a type of cold.” While appearing on The New York Times podcast, Sway, Musk said that with a low mortality rate, he doesn’t see a need to get vaccinated, adding that death isn’t something that scares him anyhow, “Everybody dies.”

Furthermore, Musk also scoffed at the idea of lockdowns, which are something that once again are gaining national attention as the coronavirus continues to rage on across the country. Musk said “it’s a no-win situation” and that he lost faith in humanity when everything began to get shut down earlier in the year. The Tesla CEO said the simple solution is that anyone who is at-risk or has any reason to be concerned, should stay home and everyone else can go about it as business as usual.

While being sidelined by COVID-19, Musk missed out on personally witnessing SpaceX and NASA launching four astronauts aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft on Sunday evening en route to the International Space Station. The crew are expected to arrive on Monday around 11 p.m. ET. Making the event even more special is that it is the first fully operational mission for SpaceX after previously doing a test launch in May.