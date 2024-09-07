Donnie Wahlberg's First Post 'Blue Bloods' Job Revealed

Donnie Wahlberg is already eyeing a return to television once Blue Bloods ends. According to TheWrap, Wahlberg's Very Scary People on Investigation Discovery will head into production on Season 6 this week. Hosted and executive produced by Wahlberg, the true crime docuseries revisits the lives of some of the most diabolical people in recent history, with stories tracing the criminal acts of the criminals and the eventual road to justice.

Stories to be told in the upcoming season include serial killer Scott Kimball, kingpin Clarence Heatley, and David Matusiewicz, who conspired to kidnap his own kids and unleashed a deadly campaign against his ex-wife. In a statement, Wahlberg said, "I cannot wait to dig in and start filming this next season of Very Scary People. These stories will leave true crime fans stunned as we unravel the depraved crimes and minds of frightening killers we haven't considered before."

Very Scary People premiered in 2019 and has taken a look back at criminals and psychos such as John Wayne Gacy, Charles Manson, Zodiac Killer, The Golden State Killer, The Amityville Horror, The Times Square Killer, The Happy Face Killer, and many, many more. Like most true crime shows, people were likely immediately hooked. With more on the way, there will be many more scary stories to be told, and knowing that it's all real makes it all the more scary.

The docuseries will mark Donnie Wahlberg's first project post-Blue Bloods. The CBS procedural wrapped filming over the summer, with the final episodes set to premiere in October and the series finale airing in December. Even though Wahlberg has been doing Very Scary People for six seasons, it will still be the first project he's working on after Blue Bloods, not including his music. It will be hard to say goodbye to the Reagan family when the series comes to an end, but at least Wahlberg will be keeping busy and fans can see him on Very Scary People.

"Donnie Wahlberg has firmly established himself as a dynamic voice in the true crime genre, captivating audiences with his riveting storytelling," ID president Jason Sarlanis said in a statement. "Donnie's relentless pursuit of the most gripping stories has been a natural fit for ID and we are excited to deepen our collaboration on Very Scary People, bringing even more compelling episodes to our viewers."