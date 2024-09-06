'Blue Bloods' Showrunner Teases Final Season

The back half of the final season of Blue Bloods is almost here, and there are finally some details surrounding these final episodes. It was announced late last year that the CBS procedural would be coming to an end after Season 14, which was split into two parts. The first part, which aired in the spring, consisted of 10 episodes while Part 2, premiering in October, will have eight episodes. Showrunner Kevin Wade told TVLine that he's "thought about it a lot" in regards to how the series would eventually come to an end with executive producer Siobhan Byrne O'Connor.

"I rewatched the series finales of great shows, going back to M*A*S*H and Cheers and Mary Tyler Moore, and certainly The Sopranos..," Wade shared. "I watched a lot of them for what they might have in common, and what they basically had in common if I boiled it down, is they did a great show, and then in the last few minutes they did a little pivot towards, 'This is also the last show.'" While it's basically impossible to recreate those great finales, Wade is more so trying to avoid going the retrospective route "because I think people tune in just to see a really good episode of the show that they loved."

"To me, the Blue Bloods season finales that worked best were where we found a crime or criminals or a situation for all the Reagans to work together on — separately but together," Wade explained. "And we did that. We have four different stories, but all are aimed at solving or preventing the same crimes." With the series finale airing in early December, fans won't have long to theorize just how the Reagans will wrap up their individual stories, but it sounds like each character was taken great care of. As long as the show ends on one last Reagan family dinner, I'll be set.

The final episodes of Blue Bloods will definitely be more intense than ever, but it also sounds like they will be like any other normal episode, with the Reagans solving crimes like they always do. It's hard to predict exactly what will happen, but fans won't have to wait very long to see how it all goes down. Season 14, Part 2 of Blue Bloods premieres on Friday, Oct. 18 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. The series finale will air on the first or second Friday in December. In the meantime, all episodes are streaming on Paramount+.