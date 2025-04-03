Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Sets Acting Debut on ABC Drama

Ava Phillippe is following in her famous parents’ footsteps.

The 25-year-old, who is the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, is set to make her acting debut in Thursday’s new episode of ABC’s Doctor Odyssey.

The official Doctor Odyssey TikTok shared a video of Ava talking about her character, Veronica, for the “Spring Break” episode. Per the episode’s official synopsis, “Spring break hits The Odyssey as three college ‘vixens’ set their sights on Max. Meanwhile, Tristan faces his drinking problem while other passengers’ struggles keep the medical team on their toes.”

Never fear, Veronica is here 💖 Ava Phillippe is aboard The Odyssey, setting sail for spring break tomorrow at 9/8c on ABC! Stream on Hulu. #DoctorOdyssey

According to Us Weekly, the other “vixens” include Michael Jackson and Debie Rowe’s daughter, Paris Jackson, and Bill Lawrence and Christa Miller’s daughter, Charlotte Lawrence. The newest episode of the Ryan Murphy drama is filled to the brim with special guest stars. Also aboard The Odyssey for Thursday’s episode are Anthony Turpel, Kathryn Newton, and Noah Beck. The series has also previously brought on guest stars such as Shania Twain, John Stamos, Cheyenne Jackson, and Kelsea Ballerini, to name a few. A recent crossover with 9-1-1 brought Angela Bassett’s Athena Grant on board a cruise ship once again following a near-death experience.

Ava’s acting debut comes on the heels of her brother Deacon’s own debut on the third season of the Netflix series Never Have I Ever. While this is her first time acting, she has done quite a lot of modeling in the past and boasts a million followers on Instagram. In 2021, she told Daily Pop she didn’t see acting “out of the question, certainly.” And it seems like that day has finally come. Whether Doctor Odyssey has given her the acting bug or if it was a one-time thing remains to be seen, but it’s possible she could start booking more roles and maybe even appear alongside her mom or dad in the future.

Meanwhile, after ABC renewed five shows, Doctor Odyssey remains the only one on the bubble. Unfortunately, it’s not looking good for the freshman drama, but it’s not completely out just yet. Sources told TVLine that the network is engaged in creative conversations about a second season, and ABC’s decision will come at a later time. There are still a handful of episodes to look forward to, regardless, including Ava Phillippe’s acting debut Thursday at 9 p.m. ET, following a new episode of 9-1-1.