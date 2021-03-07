'Dexter' Fans Are Debating Whether This Key Character Should Return or Not
The Dexter revival is approaching fast, and fans are split over what they want to see in it. This weekend, the fandom was preoccupied with a poll on Twitter asking whether Hannah McKay — Portrayed by Yvonne Strahovski — should be in the reboot. The results are unlikely to impact the final product, but it still makes for an interesting insight into fans' mindsets.
Dexter wrapped up its 8-season run in 2013, though it was one of the most controversial endings in recent TV history. Since then, fans have been dying for a revival, and in October of 2020 Showtime announced that it is in progress. The new season will be a 10-episode limited series premiering later this year. So far, some casting and other news has been announced, but nothing has been said specifically about Hannah.
For those that need a refresher, Hannah McKay was a romantic interest for Dexter (Michael C. Hall) who was also a serial killer like him. She had carried out several murders in her life, but claimed that they were all done in self-defense. After appearing throughout Season 7 and Season 8, Hannah was one of the characters with an ambiguous ending in the series finale. Some want the revival to change that.
Others want the revival to focus on Dexter and leave Hannah's apparent happily-ever-after alone. Both sides had spirited ideas in their discussions online, but there is still nothing official from Showtime on the casting question. In the meantime, here is a look at what fans are saying.
No God No please. I know she is looking after sweet Harrison but I hated her so much! I can’t even explain how much I hated her! So no— shaza (@sharonfkay) March 6, 2021
NO PLEASE! It was the start of the downfall. Nothing against the actor.— Daniel Filho (@VazDaniel) March 6, 2021
Some fans did not want to see Hannah return, not for any narrative reason but simply because they did not care for the character themselves. Some even called this the beginning of "the downfall" of the show.
Yes please. Y. Strahovsky was amazing on the last 2 season's. https://t.co/CZHkwQCCNd— VartianReznor (@vartianreznor) March 6, 2021
On the other hand, some said that it was worth having Hannah back just to watch Strahovsky work. The actress has only become more popular since her time on Dexter.
Not sure. I wouldn't mind seeing a female antagonist though; this time, someone to match Dexter's skill and cunning. Previous victims, e.g. Cindy Landon, Zoey Kruger were careless & assumed they could appeal to his sexual urges.— CC Adams (@MrAdamsWrites) March 6, 2021
Some thought that Hannah was good candidate to ensure some strong female characters in the Dexter revival. They hoped that the antagonist of the new season could be a woman to match Dexter's skill, and also his moral ambiguity.
No. I liked her but that story is over. I hope there are no love interests.— Babylonkid (@Babylonkid) March 7, 2021
Many fans said that romantic storylines simply did not work them in Dexter, and should not be attempted again. Sadly, this would be inevitable if Hannah was brought back.
Yes please dear god https://t.co/wsvaU4xS9l— b (@dobrevfcks) March 6, 2021
Some fans had a simple answer — yes. Fans of Hannah were not overwhelming in the conversation, but they were definitely vocal.
No but she's essential for the plot to continue 🥴— Paula ▽🦄 (@SineFromCydonia) March 6, 2021
Yes for the story to keep going since she’s raising Harrison— Christine (@chatontoutou) March 7, 2021
Whether they wanted her to return or not, some fans expected Hannah to return based on their predictions about the story line. Their best guess about where the revival would go told them that one way or another, Hannah would be involved.
No and hell no.— Phyllis Pleasants (@stvienxfan) March 6, 2021
Finally, there were plenty clear and simply no's to balance out the conversation, with no context needed. For some fans, Hannah is simply not what makes the show great. The Dexter revival is in the works now and is expected to premiere in late 2021 on Showtime.