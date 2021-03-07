'Dexter' Fans Are Debating Whether This Key Character Should Return or Not

The Dexter revival is approaching fast, and fans are split over what they want to see in it. This weekend, the fandom was preoccupied with a poll on Twitter asking whether Hannah McKay — Portrayed by Yvonne Strahovski — should be in the reboot. The results are unlikely to impact the final product, but it still makes for an interesting insight into fans' mindsets.

Dexter wrapped up its 8-season run in 2013, though it was one of the most controversial endings in recent TV history. Since then, fans have been dying for a revival, and in October of 2020 Showtime announced that it is in progress. The new season will be a 10-episode limited series premiering later this year. So far, some casting and other news has been announced, but nothing has been said specifically about Hannah.

For those that need a refresher, Hannah McKay was a romantic interest for Dexter (Michael C. Hall) who was also a serial killer like him. She had carried out several murders in her life, but claimed that they were all done in self-defense. After appearing throughout Season 7 and Season 8, Hannah was one of the characters with an ambiguous ending in the series finale. Some want the revival to change that.

Others want the revival to focus on Dexter and leave Hannah's apparent happily-ever-after alone. Both sides had spirited ideas in their discussions online, but there is still nothing official from Showtime on the casting question. In the meantime, here is a look at what fans are saying.