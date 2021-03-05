'Dexter' Revival Casts Former US Athlete for Recurring Role

✖

The 10-episode revival of Showtime's Dexter is coming to its complete fruition, with yet another actor being added to its roster of talent ahead of its fall premiere. Former U.S. champion and actor Katy Sullivan will star in a recurring role on the forthcoming return with lead Michael C. Hall, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The revival, set to premiere later this year on Showtime, will pick up after Dexter Morgan (Hall) went missing after Hurricane Laura. With the last scene showing Dexter living as a lumberjack of sorts after uprooting and living in solitary away from his girlfriend, Hannah McKay (Yvonne Strahovski) and son Harrison, early details surrounding the series state he is now living under a new disguise in Upstate New York. Per THR, Sullivan will recur as Esther, an Iron Lake Police Station dispatcher.

In addition to being an actor and starring in shows like Station 19 and Last Man Standing, Sullivan is an esteemed athlete and the first bilateral above-the-knee amputee to compete in the Paralympics ambulatory track. Finishing sixth place and setting a new U.S. record, she ran 100 meters at the London Paralympic Games in 2012. She went on to share her commentary and analysis for the 2016 games in Brazil.

The revival began filming in Massachusetts last month, with Showtime eyeing a Fall 2021 premiere. According to the press release from Showtime, Clancy Brown will star as the revival's main villain, alongside a cast of Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie's Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe) and Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird). Jamie Chung and Spotlight actor, Michael Cyril Creighton have also recently signed on. It is unclear whether some of the more well-known faces from the original will be popping back in.

With Dexter's return exciting fans, Hall has been dishing on the upcoming series though he isn't exactly sure what to expect — especially after they wrap up the set order. "I've never returned to a job after so much time. Having Dexter in a completely different context, we'll see how that feels. It's been interesting to figure out how to do that, and I thought it was time to find out what the hell happened to him," he told NME, later admitting the 10-part limited series might not exactly be the end. "I'm reluctant to say 'definitely,' you know? Let's see. What's plain now is that there's 10 new episodes."

Hall needed a bit of "persuasion" following the passing of time so that he could get some "distance away" from the part while also providing the character with more possibilities. "Really, it was about being presented with a story I felt was worth telling," he said. "There had been some other proposals and possibilities for Dexter, other roads we started down, but this was the first one that was worth continuing."

For more on Dexter and all your favorite true-crime shows, keep it locked to PopCulture.com for the latest. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.