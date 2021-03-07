'Dexter' Season 9: Chilling Behind-the-Scenes Photos Show Revival's Setting

The production crew is hard at work creating the Dexter revival that will follow Michael C. Hall's character for a limited number of episodes. The show will not take place in Miami, Florida, where the story began. It also will not be set in the Pacific Northwest, where Dexter Morgan disappeared in the controversial series finale. Instead, the show will travel to an entirely new location and show Morgan as he tries to anonymously live out the remainder of his life. There are several questions about the upcoming episodes, many of which revolve around the location. Many fans want to know if Morgan will remain in the wilderness or travel to another bustling city. Judging by several chilling photos posted by key decision-makers, the blood splatter analyst/serial killer will try to avoid civilization. Here are some of the images from the set.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Reynolds (@jscottamy4) Unlike the original series, the Dexter revival will not take place in a hot and humid climate. Though there is one similarity in that several scenes will take place at night. Judging by set photos, these scenes will take place out in the woods and away from prying eyes. prevnext

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanford Bookstaver (@sbookstaver) Wide-open landscapes will seemingly take center stage during the upcoming slate of Dexter episodes. This will mark a major change from the scenes set in the concrete jungle of Miami. The set photos make the new season appear more akin to Fargo than the original series, which could create fascinating storylines. prevnext

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanford Bookstaver (@sbookstaver) "When you finish directing an amazing day of [Showtime] Dexter [Dexter]" wrote Sanford Bookstaver. His video showed a masked figure jumping up and clicking their heels in the middle of the road, but it didn't distract from the setting. Many people noticed that there was a massive expanse of water in the background. prevnext

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanford Bookstaver (@sbookstaver) There still isn't much known about the Dexter revival other than that it doesn't take place in Miami or the Pacific Northwest. According to some outlets, the show is set in upstate New York. However, the photos reveal that many scenes will take place in the wilderness. There are lonely stretches of road in the middle of the woods and next to bodies of water. prevnext

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marcos Siega (@msiega) Many of the photos have not provided a shooting location for the Dexter revival. They simply showed snowy landscapes. However, one post revealed that a scene was being shot in Massachusetts. One photo, in particular, showed a Ford pickup driving down a snowy backcountry road. Does the vehicle belong to Dexter Morgan or another character? prevnext

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marcos Siega (@msiega) Judging by one series of photos on Instagram, there is a possibility that some intense scenes will take place in the middle of the woods. These snaps showed fairly deep snow, foggy conditions, and a steep incline. Will Morgan hunt someone in the middle of these woods, or will he become the prey during the upcoming episodes? prevnext