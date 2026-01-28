Dermot Mulroney Shares Special Moment With ‘Chicago Fire’ Cast Ahead of Hiatus

Dermot Mulroney is making sure to spend time with his castmates before going on hiatus.

It was recently announced that the actor would be taking a brief pause from Chicago Fire for the current 14th season.

Mulroney joined as Battalion Chief Dom Pascal in Season 13, replacing Eamonn Walker, who exited as Chief Wallace Boden in the Season 12 finale. Firehouse 51 will already be getting a new chief when Rob Morgan steps in as Battalion Chief Hopkins, beginning with Episode 16, after Mulroney departs following Episode 14. It’s unknown how long the hiatus will last, but Mulroney shared a special moment with the cast before leaving.

He took to Instagram on Sunday to share a picture from a work dinner at St. Charles Place Steakhouse just outside of Chicago, with Hanako Greensmith, Jocelyn Hudon, Miranda Rae Mayo, David Eigenberg, Joe Miñoso, Randy Flagler, Brandon Larracuente, and Leroy S. Williams. And even though the weather was cold, it was probably pretty cozy in there.

Flagler and Williams also shared pictures from the dinner, with Williams thanking Mulroney, so it’s possible that he paid for the dinner as one final goodbye. Mulroney’s exit will be part of the storyline, but as of now, it’s unclear how the series will write off Pascal. More information should be announced in the coming weeks.

As for who is taking over, Rob Morgan has been tapped as Battalion Chief Hopkins, who has “a long, haunted past” in overseeing several Chicago firehouses and is “quick to assert authority over his colleagues.” 51 has been seeing a lot of changes as of late, mostly thanks to the budget cuts in the CFD, so having to welcome yet another new battalion chief will be interesting to see.

Pictured: Dermot Mulroney as Chief Dom Pascal — (Photo by: George Burns Jr/NBC)

Elsewhere on Chicago Fire, fans will be able to look forward to another One Chicago crossover this March before Mulroney’s hiatus starts. In the crossover event between Fire, Med, and P.D., airing on March 4, “Firehouse 51 is called to an airfield when a passenger jet suddenly goes silent mid-air, triggering a high-stakes emergency. Their discovery cracks open a bigger and deadlier mystery — one with consequences that could ripple far beyond the runway and put countless lives in jeopardy.”

There’s no telling what Pascal’s exit from 51 will bring, so fans will just have to wait and see. In the meantime, new episodes of Chicago Fire air on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.