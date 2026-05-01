Apple TV Reveals First Look and Premiere Date for ‘Trying’ Season 5

The long-awaited fifth season of Apple TV’s Trying is finally right around the corner.

Season 5 of the British comedy will premiere on Wednesday, July 8, followed by one episode weekly through Wednesday, Aug. 26.

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In the eight-episode new season, Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) are “dealing with the consequences of Princess (Scarlett Rayner) and Tyler’s (Cooper Turner) biological mother Kat (Charlotte Riley) turning up at their doorstep, and the whirlwind of chaos she brings into their settled family life.”

Apple TV

The ensemble cast also includes Darren Boyd, Siân Brooke, Celia Imrie, Phil Davis, Gbemisola Ikumelo, and Colin Morgan. Trying is created, written, and executive produced by Andy Wolton and executive produced by Josh Cole and Sam Pinnell alongside Chris Sussman, Smith, and Spall. BBC Studios produces the comedy.

A co-production between Apple TV and BBC, Trying premiered in May 2020. After Season 4 wrapped in July 2024, it was announced that the show had been renewed for Season 5. The renewal was not so surprising, as the series is currently sitting comfortably at a 96% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a 91% audience score. Fans have been waiting a long time for a new season, and it’s finally almost here.

Apple TV

Trying is not the only Apple TV show returning soon. Silo Season 3 will premiere on July 3, while the long-awaited fourth season of Ted Lasso will be here on Aug. 5. Fans can also expect new seasons of Shrinking, The Morning Show, Stick, and The Buccaneers, along with the sixth and final season of For All Mankind. There will also be a lot more to look forward to on Apple TV this spring and summer, going into the fall and winter.

The Season 4 finale of Trying aired on July 3, 2024, so by the time Season 5 premieres, fans will have waited just over two years. At the very least, the eight episodes will air subsequently, or fans can merely wait until late August if they want to binge-watch the entire thing. For now, people can prepare for the new season by watching the first four seasons of Trying on Apple TV. Season 5 premieres on July 8, with new episodes premiering weekly through Aug. 26.