‘9-1-1’ Star Responds to Fan Concern Over Potential Character Death

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Season 9, Episode 17 of 9-1-1 (“I Got You Babe”).

The penultimate episode of 9-1-1’s ninth season ended on a major cliffhanger.

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In the final seconds of Thursday’s episode, “I Got You Babe,” Angela Bassett’s Sergeant Athena Grant was shot.

The shocking moment came during a human trafficking case, when Athena and Detective Hooks (Josh Stamberg) go to arrest someone. He shoots an unarmed man, and then Hooks turns on her and shoots her. After what fans went through last season with the surprising death of Bassett’s on-screen husband, Peter Krause’s Captain Bobby Nash, fans are likely very worried that this could be the end of their favorite cop.

(Disney/Christopher Willard) PIOTR ADAMCZYK, JOSH STAMBERG, ANGELA BASSETT

Via TVLine, Bassett appeared on Good Morning America on Friday, where she was asked about Athena’s fate. “It remains to be seen,” she said in regards to whether Athena will survive. “I wish I could say. But Athena is strong.”

The Oscar nominee revealed that after the episode aired, “friends were calling” her and expressing how “concerned” they were about Athena’s fate. Assuming she survives, Bassett shared, “I hope our crazy days are behind us” when asked about the over-the-top emergencies.” She also said that the Season 9 opener to space “took a month to film, which is a long time for TV.”

(Disney/Christopher Willard) ANGELA BASSETT

Athena is no stranger to being put in near-death experiences. She’s been shot, beat up, was in a capsized ship, flew an airplane that was going to crash, and so much more. As of now, it’s hard to tell which direction 9-1-1 will go in terms of Athena’s fate. Bassett has been on the show since the very beginning, and is the top-billed actor on the series. However, following Bobby’s death, no character is safe, and that will definitely be true for the finale, airing on Thursday.

Per the promo, there will be an active shooter situation at a hospital that entire team is at, and Ryan Guzman’s Eddie will also be struggling with a gunshot wound. 9-1-1 has been renewed for Season 10, so at the very least, whatever happens in the season finale will likely set up the new season. How remains unseen, including whether or not fans will have to mourn yet another beloved character.

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The 9-1-1 Season 9 finale premieres on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.