New ‘Chicago Fire’ Cast Member Speaks out as He Replaces Major Character

Chicago Fire’s newest cast member is speaking out about his new role.

It was recently reported that Rob Morgan will temporarily replace Dermot Mulroney, who will be going on hiatus until the end of the current 14th season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With Mulroney’s Battalion Chief Dominick “Dom” Pascal going away, 51 will be bringing on Battalion Chief Hopkins, played by Morgan. Hopkins is described as having “a long, haunted past” in overseeing several Chicago firehouses and is “quick to assert authority over his colleagues.” He is set to make his debut in Episode 16, appearing in four episodes, including the season finale.

(Photo by Fred Hayes/Getty Images for SAGindie)

After news broke last week, Morgan took to Instagram to share his excitement about coming to the Windy City for his new role. “Looking forward to freezing my a—off in Chicago and linking with the Chi-town steppers, #chess players and of course the pizza… #LFG!!!”

In a recent interview with Collider, Morgan revealed that he has not yet started filming, but the snowstorms have made it difficult, so production “pushed the episode back. So, it gives me a little more time to look at the lines.” Right now, he is only set to appear in four episodes, but it’s unclear if there will be plans for future appearances. “I’m looking forward to kicking this role in the a—and choking the s— out of it,” Morgan said. “Yeah! I’m looking forward to it.”

CHICAGO FIRE — “Crime of Passion” Episode 1409 — Pictured: Dermot Mulroney as Dom Pascal — (Photo by: Peter Gordon/NBC)

Mulroney’s hiatus will come after the 14th episode, and his exit will be part of the storyline. The Hunting Wives actor joined Chicago Fire in 2024 after Eamonn Walker exited as Chief Wallace Boden. Since then, Pascal has fit right into 51, and in the latest episodes, he’s been having to deal with budget cuts from the CFD. As of now, details have not been released on how Pascal will be written out and how Hopkins will be written in. It’s also unclear what his future looks like on Chicago Fire beyond Season 14, but Season 15 has not yet been confirmed.

More details surrounding Morgan’s appearance on Chicago Fire will likely be released in the coming weeks, as his first episode will air on March 26. In the meantime, new episodes of Chicago Fire premiere on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock, where all seasons are available.