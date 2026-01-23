‘Chicago Fire’ Star to Go on Hiatus for Part of Season 14, Replacement Revealed

Chicago Fire fans will be seeing much less of Battalion Chief Dominick “Dom” Pascal for the remainder of Season 14.

Dermot Mulroney’s character will take a hiatus from the NBC procedural, Deadline reports, making his last appearance in the upcoming 14th episode before disappearing until the end of the season. It’s only then that he might make a return, although the scripts for the season’s conclusion reportedly have yet to be finalized. Pascal’s absence is reportedly part of the storyline for the season.

Dermot Mulroney as Dom Pascal on ‘chicago fire’ (Photo by: Peter Gordon/NBC)

Pascal will also appear in the upcoming One Chicago crossover event scheduled for March 4, bringing together the characters from Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. for a three-hour special event.

Mulroney, who joined Chicago Fire in 2024 after the exit of Eamonn Walker’s Chief Wallace Boden, is also a series regular on Netflix’s hit series The Hunting Wives. The steamy drama has been filming its second season at the same time as Chicago Fire and is expected to premiere later this year.

It’s unclear if Mulroney has plans to return for a 15th season of Chicago Fire, although the show has yet to be officially renewed for another season.

Rob Morgan attends the “Just Mercy” press conference during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 07, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

While Pascal is away from Firehouse 51, fans will be introduced to a new character, Battalion Chief Hopkins, played by Rob Morgan. Hopkins is described as having “a long, haunted past” in overseeing several Chicago firehouses and is “quick to assert authority over his colleagues.”

Hopkins will make his Chicago Fire debut in the 16th episode of Season 14, and he will appear in four episodes, including the season finale.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.