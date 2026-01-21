NBC Sets Next ‘One Chicago’ Crossover Event

Chicago’s finest are coming together once again.

According to TVLine, NBC has set the next One Chicago crossover event.

Videos by PopCulture.com

News of the crossover comes nearly a year after the last one. Of course, there have been mini crossovers between Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med since then, but this will be the first one with all three since 2025’s “In the Trenches,” which saw a gas explosion and a collapsed building devastating the Windy City and first responders. The upcoming crossover will premiere on Wednesday, March 4, with Fire kicking things off at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Med at 9 p.m. ET, and P.D. at 10 p.m. ET.

Pictured: (l-r) Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer, Dermot Mulroney as Chief Dom Pascal, Toya Turner as Kiana Cook — (Photo by: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC)

“Firehouse 51 is called to an airfield when a passenger jet suddenly goes silent mid-air, triggering a high-stakes emergency,” reads the official logline. “Their discovery cracks open a bigger and deadlier mystery — one with consequences that could ripple far beyond the runway and put countless lives in jeopardy.”

Last year’s crossover was the franchise’s first true crossover event in five years, following 2019’s “Infection.” As of now, it’s unknown if the crossovers will become annual events once again, but it seems that whatever happens, they are getting bigger and bigger each year. The crossovers are always unpredictable, as are the three shows, and that logline doesn’t provide too much information, so it should be entertaining to see just what will happen with 51, Gaffney, and Intelligence.

Pictured: (l-r) Jocelyn Hudon as Lizzy Novak, Darren Barnet as Dr. John Frost — (Photo by: George Burns Jr/NBC)

Perhaps one of the most entertaining aspects of the crossovers, aside from the action, is seeing fan-favorite characters from the different shows interacting, especially as more new characters join. One unexpected pairing that fans have been seeing as of late is Jocelyn Hudon’s Novak from Fire and Darren Barnet’s Dr. Frost from Med, who have been getting closer on the medical drama. And it’s always fun seeing already-established relationships, notably Christian Stole’s Mouch from Fire and Amy Morton’s Sgt. Platt from P.D., among others.

More information on the upcoming One Chicago crossover event should be announced in the coming weeks, but it’s something that fans will be able to look forward to when it premieres on March 4. In the meantime, new episodes of Med, Fire, and P.D. air on Wednesdays beginning at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock, where all episodes of the trio are available, so viewers can always watch their favorite crossovers while waiting.