'Chicago Fire' Finds Replacement Fire Chief in Dermot Mulroney

Firehouse 51 officially has a new chief. After Chicago Fire saw the surprising and emotional exit of Eamonn Walker's Wallace Boden in the Season 12 finale, it was a question of who was going to replace him. While the series had suggested that David Eigenberg's Lieutenant Christopher Hermann would replace him as chief, previous reports revealed that the NBC drama was indeed looking for a brand new character to join the mix.

Deadline reports that Dermot Mulroney has been tapped as Chief Dom Pascal for Season 13 of Chicago Fire. Reportedly, Dom began his career with the CFD but had spent the last decade as a chief in Miami. He's described as "a cheerful person who works well under pressure, and whose leadership style differs from Boden's, Pascal is estranged from his wife."

Whenever someone new joins the firehouse, it can be either a hit or a miss, especially since everyone is like family. Of course, having been on for 12 seasons, Chicago Fire has seen its fair share of cast exits and additions and even said goodbye to a total of three last season alone. Meanwhile, Jocelyn Hudon was recently promoted to series regular after joining in the middle of Season 12 as paramedic Lyla Novak. It should be interesting to see how Mulroney and his character do on the series, and it will certainly be something to look forward to.

Dermot Mulroney has been awfully busy on both the big and small screens, making it an even bigger surprise he's found time to be on Chicago Fire. Last year, he starred in Marvel and Disney+'s Secret Invasion and the hit rom-com Anyone But You. This year alone, he's appeared in Guns & Moses, Lights Out, and Blackwater Lane, with an additional 12 projects in the works on top of Chicago Fire.

Not too much else has been revealed about Chief Dom Pascal, such as how the firehouse will welcome their new boss. Luckily, it won't be long until fans find out. Chicago Fire Season 13 premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. It will be a season to look forward to. Even though Eamonn Walker is no longer on the series, there is a possibility he could be returning in guest appearances or recurring. Nothing has been confirmed, so fans just have to tune in to see.