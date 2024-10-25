Days of Our Lives is being rocked by another major cast shakeup. Days veteran Brandon Barash has been written out of the long-running soap opera after first joining the show in 2019 and starring in the dual roles of twins Stefan DiMera and Jake DiMera.

Barash confirmed his exit from the Peacock soap to Soaps.com, revealing that he “was in the middle of a contract, and it was the writers’ decision” to have him exit the show. According to the outlet, his final episode is scheduled to stream on Oct. 28, bringing to an end a five-year dual-role plotline for the actor.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Barash joined Days in March 2019 when he took over the role of Stefan, the long lost son of crime lord Stefano DiMera and his ex-wife Vivian Alamain, from Tyler Christopher, who had portrayed the character since 2017. While Stefan was killed off later that same year, Barash remained on Days in the role of Jake, Stefan’s twin brother who was raised by the Lambert family. Jake was fatally shot in July 2022, with Barash returning to his former role as Stefan, who was revived with his twin brother’s heart.

Barash said he learned his time on Days would be coming to an end about seven months ago when he was called into co-executive producer Janet Spellman-Drucker’s office.

“I knew exactly what was happening as soon as I was called up to [the boss’] office,” he said. “And she said, ‘Look, this is not my doing. I don’t like it. And this is no reflection on you or your abilities. You’re very talented. We know your work ethic is very high, but it’s just where we’re deciding to take the character.’”

Although Barash admitted that the moment was both a “surprise” and a “gut punch,” he said he “walked out of the office equal parts shocked and excited about what was around the corner.” It’s unclear how his character will be written off of the show or if the door will be left open for his return.

“I don’t know,” the actor said when asked about the possibility of returning to Days. “This is the second time this has happened to me on Days of Our Lives. And, you know, it would have to be very, very right. The terms would have to be right. The story would have to be right. The contract would have to be right. And I would have to be able to trust them. And I’ve lost that. I’ve lost that ability to trust that team, quite frankly.”

Barash, whose previous credits include a stint as Johnny Zacchara on General Hospital from 2007 to 2016, is set to bow out of Days on Oct. 28. Soaps.com reports that the actor will still partake in the Day of Days event with The Day Players Band in Los Angeles on Nov. 2.

His exit follows the August exit of Emily O’Brien, who had starred as Gwen Rizczech since 2020. It also follows a behind-the-scenes shakeup that saw Paula Cwikly and Jeanne Marie Ford taking over head writer Ron Carlivati’s position.

Days of Our Lives streams on Peacock.